Silent Auction for the SGVEP 2025 Awards Gala

Be part of the New Year’s Day excitement and witness one of the world’s most beloved parades live!





Parking is not included.

The tickets are for assigned bleacher style seats that will be located near the

beginning of the parade route on either Orange Grove Blvd or Colorado Blvd.

Each seat will have its

own aisle, row, and seat number. The winner of this item will be given a form to be completed and returned no later than November 20, 2025. This form will allow the tickets to be mailed directly to you in December 2025.





Donated by: Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association