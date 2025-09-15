Hosted by

Silent Auction for the SGVEP 2025 Awards Gala

Season Pass to the Huntington Library and Gardens item
Season Pass to the Huntington Library and Gardens
$125

Starting bid

Enjoy a year of art, history, and breathtaking gardens with an exclusive season pass to The Huntington Library and Gardens!


Pass Type: Affiliate


In addition to sustaining benefits, enjoy:

  • General admission for one guest when accompanied by a cardholder
  • Early entry to the gardens (8–10 a.m.), Saturday and Sunday
  • 10% discount at 1919 Cafe and Red Car coffee shop
  • An additional 10% discount at the Huntington Store (20% total)
  • Invitations to exclusive members-only events
  • Annual Estate Tours
  • Two complimentary Guest Tickets for one-time use ($58 value) 

Donated by: Partnership Member

4 Tickets to the 2026 Rose Parade® Presented by Honda item
4 Tickets to the 2026 Rose Parade® Presented by Honda
$200

Starting bid

Be part of the New Year’s Day excitement and witness one of the world’s most beloved parades live!


Parking is not included.

The tickets are for assigned bleacher style seats that will be located near the

beginning of the parade route on either Orange Grove Blvd or Colorado Blvd.

Each seat will have its

own aisle, row, and seat number. The winner of this item will be given a form to be completed and returned no later than November 20, 2025. This form will allow the tickets to be mailed directly to you in December 2025.


Donated by: Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association

4 Tickets to the UCLA vs Nebraska Football Game
$450

Starting bid

Get ready for game-day excitement with four tickets to see UCLA face off against Nebraska at the iconic Rose Bowl!


One parking pass included.

The game takes place at the Rose Bowl Stadium on November 8th, 2025.


Donated by: The Rose Bowl

4 Tickets to a Show at the Disney Concert Hall item
4 Tickets to a Show at the Disney Concert Hall
$150

Starting bid

Immerse yourself in a breathtaking musical journey in "Before and After Nature" by award winning composer David Lang and performance by the Los Angeles Master Chorale!


Donated by: Los Angeles Master Chorale

2025-26 APU Theater Passes for two item
2025-26 APU Theater Passes for two
$100

Starting bid

Experience a full season of captivating live theater with two APU 2025–26 theater passes!


Pass includes the following performances:

11/8 - Babette´s Feast

2/28 - MidSummer Night´s Dream

3/21 - Steel Magnolias

4/11 - Songs for A New World


Donated by: Azusa Pacific University

One Night Stay at the Langham Pasadena with Breakfast for 2 item
One Night Stay at the Langham Pasadena with Breakfast for 2
$450

Starting bid

Indulge in a luxurious getaway with a one-night stay for two, complete with deluxe accommodations and a complimentary breakfast!


Not valid during the holidays or special events.

 

Expires 10/25/2026


Donated by: The Langham

Weekend Golf Foursome at Pacific Palms Resort item
Weekend Golf Foursome at Pacific Palms Resort
$100

Starting bid

Tee off in style with a weekend golf foursome at the scenic Pacific Palms Resort!


Takes place Monday – Thursday.

Expires 9/25/2026


Donated by: Pacific Palms Resort

Weekend Golf Foursome at Via Verde Country Club item
Weekend Golf Foursome at Via Verde Country Club
$100

Starting bid

Celebrate in style with a weekend golf foursome at the exclusive Via Verde Country Club!


Expiration: 3/31/2026


Donated by: Via Verde Country Club

Weekend Golf Foursome at Green River Golf Club item
Weekend Golf Foursome at Green River Golf Club
$100

Starting bid

Hit the greens with a weekend golf foursome at Green River Golf Club, complete with four complimentary green fees and two shared carts!


Can be used Monday – Friday (no

holidays)


Expires 12/31/2025


Donated by: Green River Golf Club

2 Founders passes to the Long Beach Gran Prix  2026 item
2 Founders passes to the Long Beach Gran Prix  2026
$500

Starting bid

Feel the rush of the track with two exclusive Founders Passes to the 2026 Long Beach Grand Prix!



Taking place April 17-19, Access is Friday, Saturday, & Sunday.


Includes:

2 Reserved Seats

2 Pit Passes
Access to Founders Suite


Donated by: John DeWitt Family

Farm Store Goodie Basket item
Farm Store Goodie Basket
$65

Starting bid

Enjoy a taste of fresh, handcrafted delights straight from the heart of Cal Poly Pomona with this Farm Store Goodie Basket!


Donated by: Cal Poly Pomona

Planetarium Basket item
Planetarium Basket
$65

Starting bid

Explore the stars with this Planetarium Basket, featuring a certificate for a cosmic show at the Mt. SAC Planetarium for up to 25 guests!


Includes:

Moon Sand

Alien Stickers

Cosmic Crunch Candy

Astronaut Lighted Projector

Lego Space Shuttle

Space Ship Play Tent

Rocket Ship Decorative Pillow

Certificate for a show at the Mt. SAC planetarium for up to 25 people




Donated by: Mt. SAC

11-inch iPad Air and Apple Watch Series 11
$554

Starting bid

Upgrade your tech game with the sleek 11-inch iPad Air and Apple Watch Series 11 combo!


11-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 128GB - Starlight & Apple Watch Series 11 GPS, 42mm Silver Aluminum Case with Black Solo Loop - Size 6


Donated by: Transtech Engineers

Award Winning Wines item
Award Winning Wines
$60

Starting bid

Sip and savor a selection of wines honored at the Los Angeles International Wine Competition!



Includes one bottle each of the following award -winning wines:

Barbera D’Oakley

Monga Zin’

Coquille Blanc


Donated by: Fairplex

Wizard of Oz Picknick Basket item
Wizard of Oz Picknick Basket
$75

Starting bid

Set off down the yellow brick road to see the wonderful Wizard of Wine with this enchanting picnic basket!



Comes with:

Wizard of Oz blanket (1)

Wizard of Oz wine cup (1)

Wizard of Oz Small Towel (1)

Wizard of Oz Wine Stoppers (2)

Wizard of Oz Coasters (6)


Donated by: Partnership Member

Ontario Airport Merch Basket item
Ontario Airport Merch Basket
$50

Starting bid

Take off in style with this playful Ontario Airport-themed merch basket!


Donated by: ONT Airport

Air Purifier and Halloween Decoration item
Air Purifier and Halloween Decoration
$50

Starting bid

Add a touch of spook and comfort to your space with this Halloween-themed air purifier and decor set!


Donated by: Athens Services

Halloween Rum and Coffee Basket item
Halloween Rum and Coffee Basket
$50

Starting bid

Get into the spirit with a mischievously delicious Halloween basket of rum and coffee treats!


Donated by: Athens Services

10 In-N-Out Meal Cards item
10 In-N-Out Meal Cards
$50

Starting bid

Treat yourself to classic burger bliss with 10 In-N-Out Valued Guest Meal Cards!


Value: $100


Note: Item will be mailed after the Gala, please see staff at the auction table for more details.


Donated by: In-N-Out Burger

Social Media Basket
$300

Starting bid

Boost your brand and enjoy some goodies with this gift basket featuring premium social media services!


Value: $2,000


Donated by: VMA Communications

