Silent Auction for the SGVEP 2025 Awards Gala

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Enjoy a year of art, history, and breathtaking gardens with an exclusive season pass to The Huntington Library and Gardens!
Pass Type: Affiliate
In addition to sustaining benefits, enjoy:
Donated by: Partnership Member
Starting bid
Be part of the New Year’s Day excitement and witness one of the world’s most beloved parades live!
Parking is not included.
The tickets are for assigned bleacher style seats that will be located near the
beginning of the parade route on either Orange Grove Blvd or Colorado Blvd.
Each seat will have its
own aisle, row, and seat number. The winner of this item will be given a form to be completed and returned no later than November 20, 2025. This form will allow the tickets to be mailed directly to you in December 2025.
Donated by: Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association
Starting bid
Get ready for game-day excitement with four tickets to see UCLA face off against Nebraska at the iconic Rose Bowl!
One parking pass included.
The game takes place at the Rose Bowl Stadium on November 8th, 2025.
Donated by: The Rose Bowl
Starting bid
Immerse yourself in a breathtaking musical journey in "Before and After Nature" by award winning composer David Lang and performance by the Los Angeles Master Chorale!
Donated by: Los Angeles Master Chorale
Starting bid
Experience a full season of captivating live theater with two APU 2025–26 theater passes!
Pass includes the following performances:
11/8 - Babette´s Feast
2/28 - MidSummer Night´s Dream
3/21 - Steel Magnolias
4/11 - Songs for A New World
Donated by: Azusa Pacific University
Starting bid
Indulge in a luxurious getaway with a one-night stay for two, complete with deluxe accommodations and a complimentary breakfast!
Not valid during the holidays or special events.
Expires 10/25/2026
Donated by: The Langham
Starting bid
Tee off in style with a weekend golf foursome at the scenic Pacific Palms Resort!
Takes place Monday – Thursday.
Expires 9/25/2026
Donated by: Pacific Palms Resort
Starting bid
Celebrate in style with a weekend golf foursome at the exclusive Via Verde Country Club!
Expiration: 3/31/2026
Donated by: Via Verde Country Club
Starting bid
Hit the greens with a weekend golf foursome at Green River Golf Club, complete with four complimentary green fees and two shared carts!
Can be used Monday – Friday (no
holidays)
Expires 12/31/2025
Donated by: Green River Golf Club
Starting bid
Feel the rush of the track with two exclusive Founders Passes to the 2026 Long Beach Grand Prix!
Taking place April 17-19, Access is Friday, Saturday, & Sunday.
Includes:
2 Reserved Seats
2 Pit Passes
Access to Founders Suite
Donated by: John DeWitt Family
Starting bid
Enjoy a taste of fresh, handcrafted delights straight from the heart of Cal Poly Pomona with this Farm Store Goodie Basket!
Donated by: Cal Poly Pomona
Starting bid
Explore the stars with this Planetarium Basket, featuring a certificate for a cosmic show at the Mt. SAC Planetarium for up to 25 guests!
Includes:
Moon Sand
Alien Stickers
Cosmic Crunch Candy
Astronaut Lighted Projector
Lego Space Shuttle
Space Ship Play Tent
Rocket Ship Decorative Pillow
Certificate for a show at the Mt. SAC planetarium for up to 25 people
Donated by: Mt. SAC
Starting bid
Upgrade your tech game with the sleek 11-inch iPad Air and Apple Watch Series 11 combo!
11-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 128GB - Starlight & Apple Watch Series 11 GPS, 42mm Silver Aluminum Case with Black Solo Loop - Size 6
Donated by: Transtech Engineers
Starting bid
Sip and savor a selection of wines honored at the Los Angeles International Wine Competition!
Includes one bottle each of the following award -winning wines:
Barbera D’Oakley
Monga Zin’
Coquille Blanc
Donated by: Fairplex
Starting bid
Set off down the yellow brick road to see the wonderful Wizard of Wine with this enchanting picnic basket!
Comes with:
Wizard of Oz blanket (1)
Wizard of Oz wine cup (1)
Wizard of Oz Small Towel (1)
Wizard of Oz Wine Stoppers (2)
Wizard of Oz Coasters (6)
Donated by: Partnership Member
Starting bid
Take off in style with this playful Ontario Airport-themed merch basket!
Donated by: ONT Airport
Starting bid
Add a touch of spook and comfort to your space with this Halloween-themed air purifier and decor set!
Donated by: Athens Services
Starting bid
Get into the spirit with a mischievously delicious Halloween basket of rum and coffee treats!
Donated by: Athens Services
Starting bid
Treat yourself to classic burger bliss with 10 In-N-Out Valued Guest Meal Cards!
Value: $100
Note: Item will be mailed after the Gala, please see staff at the auction table for more details.
Donated by: In-N-Out Burger
Starting bid
Boost your brand and enjoy some goodies with this gift basket featuring premium social media services!
Value: $2,000
Donated by: VMA Communications
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!