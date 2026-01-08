⛳SGYFA 1st GOLF TOURNAMENT SPONSORS🏌🏽‍♂️

About this event
Cart sponsor benefits include your business sign placed on a golf cart and a social media shoutout.
Hole sponsor benefits include your sign being placed at a hole and a social media shoutout.
Special game sponsor benefits include your business sign at a hole, name announcement during awards and a social media shoutout.
Event sponsor benefits include your business advertised on the event flyers, business sign at holes #1, #9 and #18. Your name will be announced at the beginning and the end of the tournament and a social media shoutout.
