⛳SGYFA 1st GOLF TOURNAMENT SPONSORS🏌🏽‍♂️

501 Conodoguinet Ave

Carlisle, PA 17015, USA

CART SPONSOR
$100

Cart sponsor benefits include your business sign placed on a golf cart and a social media shoutout.

HOLE SPONSOR
$250

Hole sponsor benefits include your sign being placed at a hole and a social media shoutout.

SPECIAL GAMES SPONSOR
$300

Special game sponsor benefits include your business sign at a hole, name announcement during awards and a social media shoutout.

EVENT SPONSOR
$1,500

Event sponsor benefits include your business advertised on the event flyers, business sign at holes #1, #9 and #18. Your name will be announced at the beginning and the end of the tournament and a social media shoutout.

