NextGen Impact & Mind, Coffee & Soul: A Transformative Weekend with Sh. Asim Billoo

April 4th 6:00-8:30 (This training is designed for individuals ages 13 and older who work with youth) A practical and faith-centered workshop designed to equip youth mentors with the tools, mindset, and leadership skills needed to guide the next generation with confidence and wisdom.





In this training, Sh. Asim Billoo will cover mentorship foundations, communication strategies, boundaries, youth psychology basics, and how to lead with both mercy and accountability.





Whether you’re stepping into mentorship for the first time or looking to grow in your impact, this workshop will help you move from participant to leader — and from leader to legacy-builder.