NextGen Impact & Mind, Coffee & Soul: A Transformative Weekend with Sh. Asim Billoo

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About this event
April 4th 6:00-8:30 (This training is designed for individuals ages 13 and older who work with youth) A practical and faith-centered workshop designed to equip youth mentors with the tools, mindset, and leadership skills needed to guide the next generation with confidence and wisdom.
In this training, Sh. Asim Billoo will cover mentorship foundations, communication strategies, boundaries, youth psychology basics, and how to lead with both mercy and accountability.
Whether you’re stepping into mentorship for the first time or looking to grow in your impact, this workshop will help you move from participant to leader — and from leader to legacy-builder.
April 5th 11:00-1:00 (This training is designed for Young Professionals, ages 22 - 35 years old)
Waswasah: When Unwanted Whispers Become OCD and Anxiety. Please note: This session will be held outside ICCH. The address will be mailed to those registered.
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