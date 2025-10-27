Shaadi Mubarak ShowStoppers 2025

Hosted by
About this raffle
For couples who define chemistry, connection, and class.
Step into the spotlight as the ultimate duo of the evening! This title celebrates couples who light up the room with their style, confidence, and undeniable bond. Whether it is your coordinated outfits, synchronized dance moves, or that magical spark between you, this is your moment to shine together.
💝 Prize: Official Crowning & Sashing Ceremony + Exclusive Gift Hamper
✨ For the confident, independent woman who owns her glow.
This one’s for the divas: bold, beautiful, and unapologetically themselves. Walk in with grace, charm, and that unmissable confidence that turns heads. Whether you’re slaying in your saree, gown, or fusion fit — this is your red-carpet moment.
💝 Prize: Official Crowning & Sashing Ceremony + Exclusive Gift Hamper
✨ For the dapper, charming men who bring class to the Shaadi floor.
Gentlemen, this is your time to steal the spotlight! From suave sherwanis to that effortless swag, show us your confidence, wit, and charisma. Whether you make people smile, laugh, or stare — the crown could be yours.
💝 Prize: Official Sashing Ceremony + STAGE recognition, Exclusive Gift Hamper
