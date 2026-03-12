Shabbat Dinner: Food from the Former Soviet Union

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About this event
Menu includes:
Dinner is generously donated by the Rozman and Trushina families.
Guests are welcome to bring a Soviet-inspired dish to share, but this is completely optional.
under 10 years old
Menu includes:
Dinner is generously donated by the Rozman and Trushina families.
Guests are welcome to bring a Soviet-inspired dish to share, but this is completely optional.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!