Temple Hesed
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Temple Hesed

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Temple Hesed

About this event

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Shabbat Dinner: Food from the Former Soviet Union

1 Knox Rd

Scranton, PA 18505, USA

Adult
Free

Menu includes:

  • Shuba (“Herring Under a Fur Coat”) — a layered cold casserole with pickled herring, potatoes, hard-boiled egg, mayonnaise, and shredded beet
  • Salat Olivier — a classic cold loaded potato salad dressed in mayo
  • Kotleti — chicken croquettes
  • Vareniki — stuffed wheat flour dumplings (vegetarian)
  • Assorted breads and pickled vegetables
  • Tea and cake

Dinner is generously donated by the Rozman and Trushina families.


Guests are welcome to bring a Soviet-inspired dish to share, but this is completely optional.

Child Dinner
Free

under 10 years old

Menu includes:

  • Shuba (“Herring Under a Fur Coat”) — a layered cold casserole with pickled herring, potatoes, hard-boiled egg, mayonnaise, and shredded beet
  • Salat Olivier — a classic cold loaded potato salad dressed in mayo
  • Kotleti — chicken croquettes
  • Vareniki — stuffed wheat flour dumplings (vegetarian)
  • Assorted breads and pickled vegetables
  • Tea and cake

Dinner is generously donated by the Rozman and Trushina families.

Guests are welcome to bring a Soviet-inspired dish to share, but this is completely optional.

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