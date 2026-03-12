Shabbat Dinner: Food from the Former Soviet Union

Menu includes:

Shuba (“Herring Under a Fur Coat”) — a layered cold casserole with pickled herring, potatoes, hard-boiled egg, mayonnaise, and shredded beet

Salat Olivier — a classic cold loaded potato salad dressed in mayo

Kotleti — chicken croquettes

Vareniki — stuffed wheat flour dumplings (vegetarian)

Assorted breads and pickled vegetables

Tea and cake

Dinner is generously donated by the Rozman and Trushina families.





Guests are welcome to bring a Soviet-inspired dish to share, but this is completely optional.