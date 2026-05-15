Shades and Sandals

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About this event
Join Alpha Phi Sigma for Shades & Sandals: Tropical Splash Edition on Sunday, July 12th from 4:30 PM – 7:30 PM at The Voigt Center.
Enjoy an evening of tropical vibes, music, food, and fellowship — all while supporting a great cause. Proceeds from this event will benefit the sorority scholarship fund, helping provide educational opportunities for deserving students in the community. 🌴☀️🎓
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