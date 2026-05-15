Alpha Phi Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc

Hosted by

Alpha Phi Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc

About this event

Shades and Sandals

701 El Portal Dr

San Antonio, TX 78232, USA

General Admission
$35

Join Alpha Phi Sigma for Shades & Sandals: Tropical Splash Edition on Sunday, July 12th from 4:30 PM – 7:30 PM at The Voigt Center.


Enjoy an evening of tropical vibes, music, food, and fellowship — all while supporting a great cause. Proceeds from this event will benefit the sorority scholarship fund, helping provide educational opportunities for deserving students in the community. 🌴☀️🎓

Add a donation for Alpha Phi Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!