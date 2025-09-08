SHADOW FLYER: The Life of Bob Ericson, CIA and NASA U-2 Pilot (ZOOM Only)

Chris Pocock is a British full-time writer, specializing in aerospace. He was the defense editor of AVIATION INTERNATIONAL NEWS until retiring in mid-2018. He continues to write articles and commentaries on aerospace/defense issues. His interest in the U-2 started in the early 1970s with a visit to Davis-Monthan AFB, which was then the home of the US Air Force U-2 wing. In 1989, his first book on the Dragon Lady was published to favorable reviews, including from members of the US airborne reconnaissance community. So he continued to research the history, and follow the current operations, of this remarkable aircraft. In 1992, he helped to ensure that an original U-2C model and B-camera were preserved and transferred to the Imperial War Museum, Duxford, UK. In 1997, he became the first foreign civilian to fly in the U-2. His largest book, 50 YEARS OF THE U-2, was published in 2005 to mark the aircraft's golden anniversary. He continued the story by publishing DRAGON LADY TODAY in 2015. This book was updated in a second edition in 2024. In 2025, he published SHADOW FLYER, a biography of Bob Ericson, one of the early and most notable U-2 pilots. The CIA’s chief historian said that Chris is “today’s foremost authority on the U-2 and its development.”