Offered by
About this shop
All riders must complete an assessment prior to participating in therapeutic riding sessions or enrolling in the program. In addition, an annual assessment is required for all continuing riders to ensure ongoing safety, appropriate placement, and therapeutic effectiveness.
This assessment allows our experienced instructors to evaluate each rider’s goals, needs, and any changes that may affect participation in the program.
• Discuss goals for therapeutic riding
• Evaluate physical, emotional, and cognitive needs
• Review safety considerations and support requirements
• Match or re-match the rider with an appropriate therapy horse
• Determine continued program participation or lesson recommendations
Upon completion of the assessment, riders may enroll or continue enrollment in the monthly therapeutic program or book single therapeutic lessons based on availability and program suitability.
Shadow Hills Riding Club reserves the right to require additional assessments at any time if a rider’s needs, medical status, behavior, or participation changes, or if it is deemed necessary to maintain safety, horse welfare, and program quality.
Single Therapeutic Adaptive Riding Lessons are available for riders who are not enrolled in the monthly program or who require occasional sessions.
These 45-minute sessions are tailored to support confidence, physical strength, balance, coordination, and emotional growth through guided interaction with our therapy horses.
• Work one-on-one with a skilled instructor
• Participate in adaptive activities to support motor and balance skills
• Build trust and connection with a carefully selected therapy horse
• Assessment required prior to booking
• Single lessons are space-available only
• Ongoing weekly availability is not guaranteed without program enrollment
Shadow Hills Riding Club operates on a therapeutic program enrollment model, not a pay-per-lesson structure.
This monthly enrollment secures a rider’s ongoing place in our Therapeutic Adaptive Riding Program, allowing us to thoughtfully allocate therapy horses, trained staff, and safety support while maintaining consistency and quality of care.
• Up to four weekly 45-minute therapeutic riding sessions
• Individualized rider support and ongoing coordination
• Consistent horse and instructional staff assignment
• Scheduling flexibility based on weather, horse welfare, and program needs
• Limited enrollment to ensure safety, focus, and high-quality instruction
This is a capacity-based program enrollment, not a per-session purchase.
Enrollment is billed monthly rain or shine to support staffing, horse care, and program continuity regardless of attendance variability.
Enrollment is limited and subject to program availability.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!