All riders must complete an assessment prior to participating in therapeutic riding sessions or enrolling in the program. In addition, an annual assessment is required for all continuing riders to ensure ongoing safety, appropriate placement, and therapeutic effectiveness.

This assessment allows our experienced instructors to evaluate each rider’s goals, needs, and any changes that may affect participation in the program.

During the assessment, we will:

• Discuss goals for therapeutic riding

• Evaluate physical, emotional, and cognitive needs

• Review safety considerations and support requirements

• Match or re-match the rider with an appropriate therapy horse

• Determine continued program participation or lesson recommendations

Upon completion of the assessment, riders may enroll or continue enrollment in the monthly therapeutic program or book single therapeutic lessons based on availability and program suitability.

Shadow Hills Riding Club reserves the right to require additional assessments at any time if a rider’s needs, medical status, behavior, or participation changes, or if it is deemed necessary to maintain safety, horse welfare, and program quality.