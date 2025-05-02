Shadow Vets Store

Green Dragons Custom Coffee Mug Enjoy your favorite beverage while showing your support for the Green Dragons team! This mug features the Green Dragons logo and space for custom text, making it a perfect way to honor your connection to this mission or personalize it as a thoughtful gift. The Green Dragons were born out of a commitment to serve Veterans and communities in need. As part of Shadow Vets, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the team embodies resilience, camaraderie, and the drive to "Keep the Show on the Road." By purchasing this mug, you’re not just getting a unique and meaningful item—you’re supporting the work of a Veteran-led service team dedicated to disaster recovery, community service, and empowering those who have served. Show your support for the Green Dragons while sipping in style! *Please allow 1 - 3 weeks for production and delivery. #GreenDragons #ShadowVets #VeteranSupport #CommunityService #BeingOfService