Shadowlight Live 2/22

2100 Park Blvd

San Diego, CA 92101, USA

General Admission
$25

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Signature appetizers by Chef Flor Franco and a cash bar with signature cocktails, wine and beer. Musical performances by Sacha Boutros, Steph Johnson, Julia Sage, Santiago Orozco and the Shadowlight Band, exclusive release of Jamie’s new music, special presentations by Jamie’s former students (now professional musicians) Sophia Bacino and Tommy Ragen,

Scholarship Donor
$50

Reserved seating, drink ticket.

