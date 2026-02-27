SHADOWS OF MOROCCO

Ticket includes admission, character identity, passport, travel papers, working dossier, ration cards good for (2) two Adult Craft Cocktails [must be 21 years of age] and food. Live Jazz Band, Custom Professional Photo Sessions both throughout the evening and with WWII Vehicles.





Registration & Check in begins at 6:00 PM

Rules, Instructions, & Challenge 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Free range 10:00 PM to close.