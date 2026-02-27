The Geronimo Foundation, Inc.

Hosted by

The Geronimo Foundation, Inc.

About this event

SHADOWS OF MOROCCO

1018 Main St

Branford, CT 06405, USA

General Admission
$125

Ticket includes admission, character identity, passport, travel papers, working dossier, ration cards good for (2) two Adult Craft Cocktails [must be 21 years of age] and food. Live Jazz Band, Custom Professional Photo Sessions both throughout the evening and with WWII Vehicles.


Registration & Check in begins at 6:00 PM

Rules, Instructions, & Challenge 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Free range 10:00 PM to close.

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