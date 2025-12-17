🐾 Shadow's Shop

Shadows Forever Friends

Shadows Forever Friends

Brew Dogs Calendar 2026
$15

🍻 Enjoy a whole year of dogs and beer from around Whatcom & Skagit Counties!


🐾 This full color wall calendar features different dogs each month doing what their people do best - enjoy some craft beer. Plus, your donation of $15.00 includes tax & standard shipping.


❤️ Thanks to our sponsors, 100% of the money raised from these calendars will go to The Zoe Fund! (www.shadowsforeverfriends.org/the-zoe-fund)

