Shady Pines Festival 2025

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Camp out and enjoy a weekend of music, art, and community. Gates open Thursday 7/17 at 4pm, and checkout is Monday 7/21 at 11am.
Free entry for children 12 and under. Ticket is still REQUIRED for entry. ** Children 15 and under must be accompanied (within eyeshot and earshot) by a parent or adult caregiver at all times. Shady Pines Festival does not provide daycare or supervision services, and guardians are responsible for ensuring that youth understand and adhere to our festival policies and Code of Conduct.
This is a standard parking pass, required for every vehicle entering the festival. All parking pass sales are final.
This is a parking pass for designated RV/car camping lot. This lot is for Weekend Pass holders who are sleeping inside their vehicles only. *We have very limited RV /car camping space, so be sure to reserve your spot early. A festival ticket is required in addition to this pass for entry. All RV pass sales are final. *No hook-ups, water, or electricity.
Chip in to help feed the incredible artists bringing the music to life! Your support goes straight to our hospitality budget—covering meals, snacks, and drinks for the performers who make Shady Pines Festival so special.
We are offering a limited number of 1-Day passes for Friday 7/18. Check out the daily lineup in the Schedule section at ShadyPinesFestival.com. Parking is not included—please purchase a separate parking pass if you plan to drive.
We are offering a limited number of 1-Day passes for Saturday 7/19. Check out the daily lineup in the Schedule section at ShadyPinesFestival.com. Parking is not included—please purchase a separate parking pass if you plan to drive.
We are offering a limited number of 1-Day passes for Sunday 7/20. Check out the daily lineup in the Schedule section at ShadyPinesFestival.com. Parking is not included—please purchase a separate parking pass if you plan to drive.
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