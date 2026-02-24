Shady Pines Festival 2026

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About this event
Camp out and enjoy a weekend of music, art, and community. This ticket price expires June 14!
Gates open Thursday 7/16/26 at 4pm, and checkout is Monday 7/20/26 at 11am.
Tent camping is included with your Weekend Pass.
Bring your friends to Shady Pines Festival, at a discount! This is a reduced price for 4 weekend passes (minimum of 4 tickets required for check-out).
Bring your friends to Shady Pines Festival, at a discount! This is a reduced price for 6 weekend passes (minimum of 6 tickets required for check-out).
Bring your friends to Shady Pines Festival, at a discount! This is a reduced price for 8 weekend passes (minimum of 8 tickets required for check-out).
Reduced price weekend pass for youths ages 13-17 (must be accompanied by adult ticket purchase).
** Children 15 and under must be within eyeshot and earshot of a parent or adult caregiver at all times. Shady Pines Festival does not provide daycare or supervision services, and guardians are responsible for ensuring that minors understand and adhere to our festival policies and code of conduct.
Free entry for children 12 and under. Ticket is still REQUIRED for entry. ** Children 15 and under must be within eyeshot and earshot of a parent or adult caregiver at all times. Shady Pines Festival does not provide daycare or supervision services, and guardians are responsible for ensuring that minors understand and adhere to our festival policies and code of conduct.
This is a Standard Car Parking Pass. A parking pass is required for every vehicle entering the festival. All parking pass sales are final.
RV / Car Camping Pass (Tier 3 – Standard Sale)
This pass is for Weekend Pass holders who plan to sleep inside their vehicle. Space for RV and car camping is very limited, so we recommend reserving early.
Important:
• A Weekend Pass is required for each attendee and must be purchased separately. This pass is NOT a festival ticket
• No hook-ups, water, or electricity are available
• All RV / Car Camping Pass sales are final
Chip in to help feed the incredible artists bringing the music to life! Your support goes straight to our hospitality budget—covering meals, snacks, and drinks for the performers who make Shady Pines Festival so special.
Pre-purchase drink tickets (beer, cider, spirits, and kombucha) at a discount. Receive your tickets at the entry gate upon arrival with valid ID.
$5 - online pre-sale
$7 - at event
All drink ticket sales are final.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!