Shady Pines Festival 2026

RV / Car Camping Pass (Tier 3 – Standard Sale)

This pass is for Weekend Pass holders who plan to sleep inside their vehicle. Space for RV and car camping is very limited, so we recommend reserving early.

Important:

• A Weekend Pass is required for each attendee and must be purchased separately. This pass is NOT a festival ticket

• No hook-ups, water, or electricity are available

• All RV / Car Camping Pass sales are final