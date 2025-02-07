Shady Pines Radio Fun Raiser 2025

An entry into our annual Fun Raiser Raffle. Each additional pinecoin you purchase gets you an additional entry, increasing your chance of winning one of your top prizes. 2+ pincoins will also gets you a copy of 'The Hoot' -- Shady Pines Radio's yearly zine. 5+ pincoins gets you a spot in the zine to feature something of your own! 10+ pinecoins gets you into our 2/16 broadcast party at Shady Pines Studio! After donating, RSVP here: https://forms.gle/ATpUxe6cspKu3WVM8

