Shady's Paw Animal Rescue

Offered by

Shady's Paw Animal Rescue

About the memberships

Shady's Paw Animal Rescue's TNR Angels

1 FVRCP Vaccine
$5

Renews monthly

This protects against 3 highly contagious viruses, including the life-threatening Panleukopenia.

1 Flea/Tick Topical
$10

Renews monthly

The topical protects against fleas, ticks, and helps to treat feline lice, mites, heartworms, intestinal worms, and FAD (flea allergy dermatitis').

1 Microchip
$20

Renews monthly

Includes the cost to buy and implant 1 microchip.

TNR Package
$80

Renews monthly

Includes the spay or neuter and rabies vaccine.

5 TNRs complete with Microchip, FVRCP, Flea&Tick treatment
$575

Valid until June 3, 2027

5 TNRS saving THOUSANDS of future kittens!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!