Shady's Paw Animal Rescue's TNR Angels

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
This protects against 3 highly contagious viruses, including the life-threatening Panleukopenia.
Renews monthly
The topical protects against fleas, ticks, and helps to treat feline lice, mites, heartworms, intestinal worms, and FAD (flea allergy dermatitis').
Renews monthly
Includes the cost to buy and implant 1 microchip.
Renews monthly
Includes the spay or neuter and rabies vaccine.
Valid until June 3, 2027
5 TNRS saving THOUSANDS of future kittens!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!