Shahar Cohen Presents: My Life at The Bramble Arts Loft

An Event Sponsorship helps bring impactful CJA programming to life and strengthens our ability to serve the community. As a sponsor, you will be featured across all event promotions, including:





• Recognition as an official co-host on top-tier event materials

• Co-branding on social media posts and event flyers

• Acknowledgment on the event registration page and CJA website

• Your brand featured at the event alongside CJA, including any signage or printed marketing materials you choose to provide

• 2 complimentary tickets provided as part of your sponsorship



After purchase, please email [email protected] with your logo and business name so we can proudly feature your partnership on all event materials.





For more information about event sponsorship opportunities, please reach out to our team and we will be happy to assist you.