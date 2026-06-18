Shake Rattle & Rollover 2026

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Callahan, FL 32011, USA
Receive ticket admission for 8 which includes cocktails, live music, appetizer and dessert tables. Each guest will receive SWAG Gift Bag - Your LOGO will appear on our banners as a community supporter Your business will be featured in our social media advertisement and community involvement for 1 year Silent Auction and buy now items are available at additional cost.
Receive ticket admission for 8 which includes cocktails, live music, appetizer and dessert tables. Each guest will receive a WWG drink mug & all benefits of a RESCUE RANGER PLUS: Your business will be featured on our transport trailer that we use within the community as a proud sponsor of our mission - Silent Auction and buy now items are available at additional cost.
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