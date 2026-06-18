A retro sock hop poster features a dancing couple in the foreground and a jukebox, food, and musical notes in the background.
Paw Paws Pet Rescue

Hosted by

Paw Paws Pet Rescue

About this event

Shake Rattle & Rollover 2026

45460 Hodges Rd

Callahan, FL 32011, USA

Single Ticket
$50
Ticket admission includes cocktails, live music, appetizer and dessert tables. Silent Auction and buy now items are available at additional cost.
Paw Paws PAL
$250
Receive ticket admission for 4 which includes cocktails, live music, appetizer and dessert tables. Each guest will receive a WWG swag gift Your business will be featured in our social media advertisement and community involvement for 1 year Silent Auction and buy now items are available at additional cost.
Table - Paw Paws RESCUE RANGER
$500

Receive ticket admission for 8 which includes cocktails, live music, appetizer and dessert tables. Each guest will receive SWAG Gift Bag - Your LOGO will appear on our banners as a community supporter Your business will be featured in our social media advertisement and community involvement for 1 year Silent Auction and buy now items are available at additional cost.

Paw Paws COMMUNITY WARRIOR
$1,000

Receive ticket admission for 8 which includes cocktails, live music, appetizer and dessert tables. Each guest will receive a WWG drink mug & all benefits of a RESCUE RANGER PLUS: Your business will be featured on our transport trailer that we use within the community as a proud sponsor of our mission - Silent Auction and buy now items are available at additional cost.

Add a donation for Paw Paws Pet Rescue

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!