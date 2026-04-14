Shaken Not Stirred, Florida 2026 Gala

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Enjoy the cocktail hour, open bar, a sumptious plated dinner, amazing entertainment and remember the Golden days of rock.
20 VIP seats, program advertisment, recognition from podium, photos with VIPS, and VIP reception, champagne
10 premiums seats, logo placement, recognition, photos with VIPs, VIP reception and special wines
10 premium seats at gala, acknowledgement, logo placement, visabiity on website, etc, photos with VIPS at cocktail reception, signature wine s
8 seats at gala, acknowledgement, logo placement, visability on website, signature wines
4 Seats to gala, cocktail hour, open bar, and plated dinner
10 VIP seats with CEO, Guests of Honor, etc
$
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