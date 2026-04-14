Latishas House Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Latishas House Foundation Inc

About this event

Shaken Not Stirred, Florida 2026 Gala

641 Maitland Ave S

Maitland, FL 32751, USA

General Admission--Dream Defender
$300

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Enjoy the cocktail hour, open bar, a sumptious plated dinner, amazing entertainment and remember the Golden days of rock.

VIP Admission; Freedom Partner
$500
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
Change Maker Partner
$20,000

20 VIP seats, program advertisment, recognition from podium, photos with VIPS, and VIP reception, champagne

Hope Partners
$10,000

10 premiums seats, logo placement, recognition, photos with VIPs, VIP reception and special wines

Impact Partner
$5,000

10 premium seats at gala, acknowledgement, logo placement, visabiity on website, etc, photos with VIPS at cocktail reception, signature wine s

Champion Partner
$4,000

8 seats at gala, acknowledgement, logo placement, visability on website, signature wines

Hero Partner
$2,500

4 Seats to gala, cocktail hour, open bar, and plated dinner

Head Table
Free

10 VIP seats with CEO, Guests of Honor, etc

Add a donation for Latishas House Foundation Inc

$

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