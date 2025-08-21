Shaker Youth Hockey Association's Skate-a-Thon Silent Auction

Starting bid
Cheer on the Cleveland Monsters from amazing Lower Bowl seats at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse! Enjoy all the fast-paced hockey action, fan-favorite traditions, and family-friendly energy that make a Monsters game an unforgettable Cleveland experience.
Whether you’re a die-hard hockey fan or just love a great night out downtown, this package guarantees excitement from the puck drop to the final buzzer.
The package includes 4 Lower Bowl tickets to a Cleveland Monsters home game.
Date to be mutually agreed upon
Skip the Black Friday crowds and head to the rink instead! 🏒
Enjoy four amazing seats in Section C106, Row 2 (Seats 5–8) to see the Monsters in action on Friday, November 28.
A perfect night out for hockey fans — great seats, great energy, and no shopping lines! 🥅💙
Cheer on the Cleveland Guardians in style with four Field House Box seats at a 2026 regular season home game! Located just steps from the action, these premium seats offer an unbeatable view and an unforgettable ballpark experience.
Enjoy the energy of Progressive Field with friends or family and make memories that will last long after the final pitch.
Game date to be mutually agreed upon during the 2026 regular season. Food and beverage not included.
Cheer on the Cavs in style with four premium tickets to a 2025–26 season home game (date TBD). These incredible seats, valued at $1,500, put you right in the action to experience the energy, excitement, and unforgettable atmosphere of Cavaliers basketball. Whether you’re treating clients, family, or friends, this exclusive package is the perfect way to watch the Cavs dominate on their home court.
Don't miss out - this experience is sure to be a slam dunk!
Get ready for game day like never before! The winning bidder will score 4 exclusive Kardiac Club seats for the Browns vs. Titans game on December 7. From Section 117, you’ll enjoy prime views of all the action — plus access to the Kardiac Club, where food, beer, wine, hard seltzers, and soft drinks are all included.
As if that’s not enough, you’ll also take home a signed Jerry Jeudy mini-helmet to add to your Browns memorabilia collection.
This is the ultimate package for any Browns fan!
Elevate your game with this exclusive package from Ohio Hockey Project! The winning bidder will receive a $75 gift card toward a future hockey camp or skills session, plus a selection of custom OHP apparel and accessories to show off your hockey pride on and off the ice.
Perfect for players looking to sharpen their skills
High School Hockey Coach Matt Bartley is offering an unforgettable opportunity for one lucky youth player! Step behind the bench as a guest coach during a varsity practice, then hit the ice with the team as an honorary starter before an upcoming game.
To top it off, enjoy a private 30-minute lesson with Coach Bartley, scheduled at a mutually convenient time.
This one-of-a-kind package is perfect for any young hockey enthusiast ready to sharpen their skills and experience the thrill of varsity play from the inside!
Here’s your chance to step into the spotlight! Skate out with the varsity team as an honorary starter before the big game and feel the thrill of being part of the action. In addition, take home two official game pucks and six rolls of hockey tape to keep your season going strong.
A unique and memorable experience for any hockey fan!
Get a head start on being a part of the high school hockey action! Join the varsity team on the ice as an honorary starter and skate out before the big game. To top it off, you’ll receive your very own retired Shaker Heights High School game jersey, and game socks.
An opportunity any young skater will not want to miss!
Enjoy an unforgettable day at Canal Park with four tickets to see the Akron RubberDucks — the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians! This family-friendly outing offers the perfect mix of exciting baseball action, great food, and fun entertainment between innings. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or just love a good night out, you’ll have a blast cheering on the RubberDucks from your seats in one of Northeast Ohio’s favorite ballparks.
Package includes 4 game tickets to an Akron RubberDucks home game during the 2025 season. Access to all the ballpark fun — from fireworks nights to themed promotions! Play ball and make memories that are sure to be a home run! 🧢
Give your child the gift of discovery, friendship, and fun with a free week at Summer at Laurel!
From outdoor adventures at our scenic Butler Campus to creative arts, athletics, and hands-on STEM activities, Summer at Laurel offers something for every camper. Designed to spark curiosity and build confidence, Laurel summer programs provide a safe and joyful environment where girls and boys can learn, play, and grow.
This package entitles the winning bidder to one complimentary week of camp during the 2025 Summer at Laurel season.
Restrictions: Valid for Summer 2026 only. Session choice subject to availability.
Enjoy a free month of unlimited classes at Burn Bootcamp in Beachwood! These action-packed 45-minute group classes are no joke! You will not regret getting healthy with Burn! This package is a $150-dollar value.
Indulge in the ultimate self-care experience with this luxurious package from SLFMKR, Van Aken District’s premier destination for clean beauty and wellness. Treat yourself to a custom facial tailored to your skin’s needs, then continue your glow at home with an assortment of clean, high-performance beauty products—all carefully curated to nourish, refresh, and rejuvenate.
This package is valued at over $400 and is perfect for anyone looking to reset, relax, and embrace a clean beauty routine that feels as good as it looks.
Fuel your sense of adventure with this local favorites bundle!
- $60 Climbing package for two at Shaker Rocks – includes gear rental
- $15 Lox, Stock & Brisket gift card for a delicious meal
- $15 Freshly roasted coffee from Rising Str to keep you energized
The perfect mix of activity, great food, and local flavor!
Total Value: $115
Enjoy a day of flavor, style, and local flair in the Van Aken District!
- Start your day with a $15 On the Rise Gift Card and treat yourself to artisan coffee and pastries
- Head over to Principal Barbershop for a fresh cut or clean shave with their $50 Big Dawg Gift Card
- Visit Luster for a little retail therapy and enjoy $25 on them
- Finish with a delicious meal and drinks at Banter with a $50 Gift Card
A perfect mix of grooming, good food, and great finds — all right in Van Aken!
Total Value: $140
Pamper yourself with a mix of beauty, relaxation, and fresh eats — all from Van Aken favorites!
- Start with the perfect hair day and enjoy a $178 Andrews Colour Studio Gift Card
- Head to Le Stand Gift and enjoy fresh, seasonal offerings to feed any appetite
- Indulge with some lavender-scented soaps from STEM (a $45 value)
A perfect blend of style, self-care, and simple pleasures — the ultimate Van Aken treat!
Total Value: $250
Enjoy an unforgettable five-course tasting menu with wine pairings — served center ice at Thornton Park. ❄️✨
This exclusive experience for four guests is hosted by Brandon Chrostowski, CEO and Founder of EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute, celebrated for his award-winning culinary excellence and community impact.
A first-of-its-kind dining event, blending fine cuisine, artistry, and the thrill of the rink — an evening you’ll never forget!
Bring your home dreams to life with this all-in-one design and improvement bundle!
This package includes:
From concept to craftsmanship, this package has everything you need to refresh, refine, and reimagine your space!
Capture your best moments with a 10-minute Personality Portrait Mini Session that highlights your authentic style and spirit!
Includes a full gallery of 15–20 professionally edited photos — perfect for family keepsakes, gifts, or updated portraits.
A curated selection of 14 exceptional wines, featuring crisp whites, bold reds, and sparkling favorites. Most bottles are valued between $20–$30, with standout selections including a $42 vintage and a $95 Bremer Cabernet Franc (2018).
This well-rounded collection includes:
Matanzas Creek Sauvignon Blanc • The Fableist Chardonnay • Wild Child Chardonnay • Domaine de la Solitude • Bel Air Laclotte 2023 Bordeaux • Robert Hall Cabernet • Bremer Cabernet Franc 2018 • Hula Maui Pineapple Sparkling Wine • Aubon Climat Chardonnay • Cooper’s Hawk Bubbly Sangria • Sun Pop Bubbly Brut • Sokol Blosser Estate Chardonnay 2023 • Cooper’s Hawk Raspberry • Josephine de Boyd Margaux 2016
An elegant mix for the true wine enthusiast — perfect for sharing, gifting, or savoring at home.
Raise a glass to this impressive assortment of premium spirits — a well-rounded mix of whiskeys, tequilas, vodkas, and more. Perfect for entertaining, gifting, or building a top-notch home bar.
This collection includes:
Pigeon River Tennessee Sour Mash Whiskey • Russell’s Kentucky Straight Whiskey • Buffalo Trace • Small Batch 1792 • Basil Hayden • Lalo Tequila • Leyenda del Milagro Tequila • Grey Goose • Reyka Vodka • Captain Morgan • Captain Morgan Sliced Apple • Skinnygirl Margarita • Smirnoff Whipped Cream Vodka
With a balance of classic labels and modern favorites, this collection is an elevated addition to any home bar.
