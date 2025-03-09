Shallotte DYB Sponsorship Form

4X8 Outfield Sign item
4X8 Outfield Sign
$250
Send your artwork to [email protected] if you're not renewing a previous year sign. Displayed Opening - Closing day at OIB Park
Team Sponsorship item
Team Sponsorship
$500
Your company name on the back of the team jersey (be sure to tell us if you want to sponsor a specific child's team).
6X9 Dugout Sunshade Sign item
6X9 Dugout Sunshade Sign
$600
Send your artwork to [email protected] if you're not renewing a previous year sign. Displayed Opening - Closing day at OIB Park

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!