Shalom And Tranquility Garden Network's 2026 Fundraiser Silent Auction

This package includes a 1 hour show for your next adult party or gathering!





David of Lake Erie Illusions is a professional magician who entertains adults with walk-around strolling close-up magic and small stage shows. Watching magic is one thing, but experiencing magic up close right before your own eyes and often right IN your own hands is something completely different! With a combination of psychology, sleight of hand, and humor, David gives your guests an experience of fun, wonder, and astonishment they will never forget. From corporate / company holiday events, banquets, fundraisers, and wedding receptions to bars, wineries, restaurants, and private parties, David adds fun and amazement to any gathering of adults!