Shalom And Tranquility Garden Network's 2026 Fundraiser Silent Auction

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1 Signed Cade Smith Photo (authenticated), 1 Signed Bo Naylor Baseball (authenticated), Two tickets to the September 4th Guardians Game (7:10 PM Start), Guardians Merchandise
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A curated selection of Contrast High apparel, featuring a mix of one-of-a-kind and signature pieces. Includes a sweatshirt hoodie and t-shirt- each designed with original graphics and a focus on individuality, craftsmanship, and everyday wear.
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Oceanne is a handcrafted, thoughtful jewelry brand designed for meaningful moments. This package includes 1 pair of earrings, 1 necklace, 1 cleveland babes t-shirt, and 1 tumbler.
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Calling all Lego lovers! For those that want to build with their hands and challenge their minds, this package is perfect for you. It includes the iconic Lego Peace Lily, Mini Bonsai Trees, and Hibiscus sets.
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This package includes team issued Cleveland Browns apparel (1 Medium Nike Sideline Pullover Hoodie, Nike Dri-Fit NFL Taper Pants, and a Bucks Bag fanny pack packed with items), a $25 Common Threads Gift Card, and a Peripeti Home Lilac Trio (candle, reed diffuser, and small room spray).
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FOUNT has partnered with Korie Robertson of Duck Dynasty to create a beautiful new tote design! The Korie Tote is heritage-inspired, everyday-practical, and handcrafted to last for years to come. It’s a perfect go-to bag for all your carrying needs. Featuring our favorite full-grain leather, Swiss-made zippers, and solid brass hardware, including our new FOUNT nameplate, the Korie is built to last.
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This package includes a mixture of Spring and Easter themed soaps, lotions, scents, and sprays. It's the perfect way to welcome Spring and refresh your self-care routine!
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This package includes a 1 hour show for your next adult party or gathering!
David of Lake Erie Illusions is a professional magician who entertains adults with walk-around strolling close-up magic and small stage shows. Watching magic is one thing, but experiencing magic up close right before your own eyes and often right IN your own hands is something completely different! With a combination of psychology, sleight of hand, and humor, David gives your guests an experience of fun, wonder, and astonishment they will never forget. From corporate / company holiday events, banquets, fundraisers, and wedding receptions to bars, wineries, restaurants, and private parties, David adds fun and amazement to any gathering of adults!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!