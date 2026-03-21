Shalom And Tranquility Garden Network
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Shalom And Tranquility Garden Network

About this event

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Shalom And Tranquility Garden Network's 2026 Fundraiser Silent Auction

Cleveland Guardians Ultimate Fan Package item
Cleveland Guardians Ultimate Fan Package
$200

Starting bid

1 Signed Cade Smith Photo (authenticated), 1 Signed Bo Naylor Baseball (authenticated), Two tickets to the September 4th Guardians Game (7:10 PM Start), Guardians Merchandise

Contrast High Designer Package item
Contrast High Designer Package
$150

Starting bid

A curated selection of Contrast High apparel, featuring a mix of one-of-a-kind and signature pieces. Includes a sweatshirt hoodie and t-shirt- each designed with original graphics and a focus on individuality, craftsmanship, and everyday wear.

Oceanne Package item
Oceanne Package
$150

Starting bid

Oceanne is a handcrafted, thoughtful jewelry brand designed for meaningful moments. This package includes 1 pair of earrings, 1 necklace, 1 cleveland babes t-shirt, and 1 tumbler.

Lego Botanical Floral Package item
Lego Botanical Floral Package
$150

Starting bid

Calling all Lego lovers! For those that want to build with their hands and challenge their minds, this package is perfect for you. It includes the iconic Lego Peace Lily, Mini Bonsai Trees, and Hibiscus sets.

Common Threads and Peripeti Home Package item
Common Threads and Peripeti Home Package
$200

Starting bid

This package includes team issued Cleveland Browns apparel (1 Medium Nike Sideline Pullover Hoodie, Nike Dri-Fit NFL Taper Pants, and a Bucks Bag fanny pack packed with items), a $25 Common Threads Gift Card, and a Peripeti Home Lilac Trio (candle, reed diffuser, and small room spray).

FOUNT - The Korie Tote (Onyx) item
FOUNT - The Korie Tote (Onyx)
$300

Starting bid

FOUNT has partnered with Korie Robertson of Duck Dynasty to create a beautiful new tote design! The Korie Tote is heritage-inspired, everyday-practical, and handcrafted to last for years to come. It’s a perfect go-to bag for all your carrying needs. Featuring our favorite full-grain leather, Swiss-made zippers, and solid brass hardware, including our new FOUNT nameplate, the Korie is built to last. 

For My Peeps Package item
For My Peeps Package
$75

Starting bid

This package includes a mixture of Spring and Easter themed soaps, lotions, scents, and sprays. It's the perfect way to welcome Spring and refresh your self-care routine!

Lake Erie Illusions Package item
Lake Erie Illusions Package
$250

Starting bid

This package includes a 1 hour show for your next adult party or gathering!


David of Lake Erie Illusions is a professional magician who entertains adults with walk-around strolling close-up magic and small stage shows. Watching magic is one thing, but experiencing magic up close right before your own eyes and often right IN your own hands is something completely different! With a combination of psychology, sleight of hand, and humor, David gives your guests an experience of fun, wonder, and astonishment they will never forget. From corporate / company holiday events, banquets, fundraisers, and wedding receptions to bars, wineries, restaurants, and private parties, David adds fun and amazement to any gathering of adults!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!