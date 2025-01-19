Shalom Ministry's International Luncheon 2025

Your ticket covers 2 plates of food and all experience activities (games, raffle, guest performance).
If you would like a to-go plate as well, please select that ticket below in addition to your general admission ticket.
Your ticket covers 2 plates of food and all experience activities (games, raffle, guest performance).
If you would like a to-go plate as well, please select that ticket below in addition to your general admission ticket.
Child (4 to 12 years)
$15
Your ticket covers 2 plates of food and all experience activities (games, raffle, guest performance).
If you would like a to-go plate as well, please select that ticket below in addition to your general admission ticket.
Your ticket covers 2 plates of food and all experience activities (games, raffle, guest performance).
If you would like a to-go plate as well, please select that ticket below in addition to your general admission ticket.
RSVP (0 to 3 years)
free
Children 0 to 3 years old eat for free! Please select this ticket so that we can acquire an accurate head count. Thank you!
Children 0 to 3 years old eat for free! Please select this ticket so that we can acquire an accurate head count. Thank you!
To-Go Plate
$15
Your ticket covers 1 to-go plate, but does not include any experience activities (games, raffle, guest performance). This ticket is appropriate for those who only wish to drop by and pick up their food.
Your ticket covers 1 to-go plate, but does not include any experience activities (games, raffle, guest performance). This ticket is appropriate for those who only wish to drop by and pick up their food.
Pay it Forward
$25
If you aren't able to attend but still wish to support the International Luncheon, select this ticket to pay it forward. This will allow others who may not be able to pay for a ticket the opportunity to attend the Luncheon! We truly appreciate your compassion and generosity.
If you aren't able to attend but still wish to support the International Luncheon, select this ticket to pay it forward. This will allow others who may not be able to pay for a ticket the opportunity to attend the Luncheon! We truly appreciate your compassion and generosity.