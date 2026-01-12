Shalom Ministry

Hosted by

Shalom Ministry

About this event

Shalom Ministry's International Luncheon 2026

201 S Lyons Rd

Coconut Creek, FL 33063

Adult (13 years and older)
$25

Your ticket covers 2 plates of food and all experience activities including the guided tour.

If you would like a to-go plate as well, please select that ticket below in addition to your general admission ticket.

Child (4 to 12 years)
$15

Your ticket covers 2 plates of food and all experience activities including the guided tour.

If you would like a to-go plate as well, please select that ticket below in addition to your general admission ticket.

RSVP (0 to 3 years)
Free

Children 0 to 3 years old eat for free! Please select this ticket so that we can acquire an accurate head count. Thank you!

To-Go Plate
$15

Your ticket covers 1 to-go plate, but does not include any experience activities. This ticket is appropriate for those who only wish to drop by and pick up their plate or take a plate for someone else.

Pay it Forward / Donate
$25

If you aren't able to attend but still wish to support the International Luncheon, select this ticket to pay it forward or make a donation. This will allow others who may not be able to pay for a ticket the opportunity to attend the Luncheon! We truly appreciate your compassion and generosity.

Breast Cancer Donation
Pay what you can

These funds will be sent directly to our sister and her family. Thank you for your generosity.

Fast Pass to 2027
$20

Get $5 off your International Luncheon 2027 ticket by purchasing it now. Get ahead and save!

Add a donation for Shalom Ministry

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!