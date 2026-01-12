Shalom Ministry's International Luncheon 2026

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About this event
Coconut Creek, FL 33063
Your ticket covers 2 plates of food and all experience activities including the guided tour.
If you would like a to-go plate as well, please select that ticket below in addition to your general admission ticket.
Your ticket covers 2 plates of food and all experience activities including the guided tour.
If you would like a to-go plate as well, please select that ticket below in addition to your general admission ticket.
Children 0 to 3 years old eat for free! Please select this ticket so that we can acquire an accurate head count. Thank you!
Your ticket covers 1 to-go plate, but does not include any experience activities. This ticket is appropriate for those who only wish to drop by and pick up their plate or take a plate for someone else.
If you aren't able to attend but still wish to support the International Luncheon, select this ticket to pay it forward or make a donation. This will allow others who may not be able to pay for a ticket the opportunity to attend the Luncheon! We truly appreciate your compassion and generosity.
These funds will be sent directly to our sister and her family. Thank you for your generosity.
Get $5 off your International Luncheon 2027 ticket by purchasing it now. Get ahead and save!
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