Union Preparatory Academy PTC

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Union Preparatory Academy PTC

About this event

"Sham-ROCK" your Green!

K-8 Dress Down Pass
$2

Kinder- 8th Grade Students who purchase this pass may wear all the green that they would like. Jeans are allowed.

High Schoolers LOVE DoorDash!
$2

High Schoolers in grades 9-12 who purchase this pass may have DoorDash sent to them during their lunch block. Students are responsible for the cost of the DoorDash. Please note that DoorDash orders should be delivered to the table by the bike racks. Each student ordering MUST have their own pass. Passes may not be shared.

Add a donation for Union Preparatory Academy PTC

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