Shambhala Warrior and Nature Day Camp

Hosted by
About this event
Program enrollees that may struggle to fund their basic needs and that would not be able to access this program without a discounted payment option should consider paying at this level. Participants that experience a financial barrier to enrollment at this price can and should apply for our scholarship and reparations tuition aid. Sliding Scale Pricing
Program enrollees that are able to meet their needs with relative ease and prioritize investment in education and entertainment should consider paying at this level, which will ensure the viability and stability of our programs moving forwards. Sliding Scale Pricing
Program enrollees that move through the world with financial ease and have access to family and community resource abundance should consider paying at this level, which will ensure the viability and stability of our programs and provide support to sustainable investments in VWS mentor compensation. Sliding Scale Pricing
When you register, pay a $75 per participant per week deposit to secure your spot(s). You may also pay in full when you register. Any remaining balance is due June 1st (or upon registration, for those registering after June 1st). If you have requested a scholarship or opted in to the BIPOC Reparations Fund, payment instructions are in the registration form below.
Note: If you withdraw from any weeks of camp, the deposit for the week you withdraw from will be retained (and potentially more of your payment for that week – view our full cancellation and refund policy here).
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!