Shamrock 5k Fun Run/Walk

Thompkins Park at 2060 S 7th St

Sierra Vista, AZ 85635, USA

General Admission
$40

Shamrock Fun Run entry and tee-shirt.

Sponsor a Child to Participate
$40

If you are not a racer or can't attend the event, consider sponsoring a child or student to participate.

Virtual Participant
$40

Shamrock Sponsor
$2,000

Includes 4 race entries and 4 event tee-shirts. Also includes Large Logo on the back of event shirts, Logo on Event banner, Logo on Social Media Ads, and a Table at the event where you can promote your business. We would happily include flyers and company merchandise in the event swag bag given out to all participants the day of the event.

Pot of Gold Sponsor
$1,000

Includes 3 race entries and 3 event tee-shirts. Also includes Medium Logo on the back of event shirts, Logo on Event banner, and Logo on Social Media Ads. We would happily include flyers and company merchandise in the event swag bag given out to all participants the day of the event.

Four Leaf Clover Sponsor
$500

Includes 2 race entries and 2 event tee-shirts. Also includes Small Logo on the back of event shirts and mention on Social Media Ads. We would happily include flyers and company merchandise in the event swag bag given out to all participants the day of the event.

Blarney Stone Sponsor
$100

Includes 1 race entry and 1 event tee-shirt. Also includes business name on the back of event shirts and mention on Social Media Ads. We would happily include flyers and company merchandise in the event swag bag given out to all participants the day of the event.

Add a donation for Just Kids Inc

$

