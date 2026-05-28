Irelands Dream Inc

Hosted by

Irelands Dream Inc

About this event

Shamrock Scramble Silent Auction

Suntrends Frames
$50

Starting bid

Gift Certificate from Harris Eye Care in Davison, MI for one Suntrends frame.

Value: $130

3 Year Tire and Wheel Coverage
$250

Starting bid

3 Year Tire and Wheel contract from Hank Graff Chevrolet - Davison.

Value: $697

1 Gold Ceramic Coat
$300

Starting bid

1 Gold Ceramic Vehicle Coat from Hank Graff Chevrolet - Davison.

Value: $789

Mobile Charcuterie Cart Gift Voucher
$200

Starting bid

Having a party? We have a solution for the food!

*Gift voucher for Gather and Graze Charcuterie Bites mobile charcuterie cart for up to 25 guests and 2 hours of service time.

Value: $600

Portrait Art Gift Card
$99

Starting bid

Noreen Owens Photography Portrait Art gift card.

Value: $1,250

*$250 for the session fee and $1000 toward your portrait selection.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!