Shamrock Scramble Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Gift Certificate from Harris Eye Care in Davison, MI for one Suntrends frame.
Value: $130
Starting bid
3 Year Tire and Wheel contract from Hank Graff Chevrolet - Davison.
Value: $697
Starting bid
1 Gold Ceramic Vehicle Coat from Hank Graff Chevrolet - Davison.
Value: $789
Starting bid
Having a party? We have a solution for the food!
*Gift voucher for Gather and Graze Charcuterie Bites mobile charcuterie cart for up to 25 guests and 2 hours of service time.
Value: $600
Starting bid
Noreen Owens Photography Portrait Art gift card.
Value: $1,250
*$250 for the session fee and $1000 toward your portrait selection.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!