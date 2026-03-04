ITS board presents: Shamrock Shadies

About this event
Mandatory ticket to enter event **(When you get to the pay screen and it says: "Help keep Zeffy free for BHHS Theatre Boosters 💜 (optional)" MAKE SURE TO MANUALLY PUT $0.00)**
Optional additional payment: Pay as many times and as much as you want to fill the jar of the ITS officer you want to get a Pie in the FACE... and if its a tie... they both get pied!
**(When you get to the pay screen and it says: "Help keep Zeffy free for BHHS Theatre Boosters 💜 (optional)" MAKE SURE TO MANUALLY PUT $0.00)
Optional additional payment: Pay as many times and as much as you want to fill the jar of the ITS officer you want to get a Pie in the FACE... and if its a tie... they both get pied!
**(When you get to the pay screen and it says: "Help keep Zeffy free for BHHS Theatre Boosters 💜 (optional)" MAKE SURE TO MANUALLY PUT $0.00)
Optional additional payment: Pay as many times and as much as you want to fill the jar of the ITS officer you want to get a Pie in the FACE... and if its a tie... they both get pied!
**(When you get to the pay screen and it says: "Help keep Zeffy free for BHHS Theatre Boosters 💜 (optional)" MAKE SURE TO MANUALLY PUT $0.00)
Optional additional payment: Pay as many times and as much as you want to fill the jar of the ITS officer you want to get a Pie in the FACE... and if its a tie... they both get pied!
**(When you get to the pay screen and it says: "Help keep Zeffy free for BHHS Theatre Boosters 💜 (optional)" MAKE SURE TO MANUALLY PUT $0.00)
Optional additional payment: Pay as many times and as much as you want to fill the jar of the ITS officer you want to get a Pie in the FACE... and if its a tie... they both get pied!
**(When you get to the pay screen and it says: "Help keep Zeffy free for BHHS Theatre Boosters 💜 (optional)" MAKE SURE TO MANUALLY PUT $0.00)
Optional additional payment: Pay as many times and as much as you want to fill the jar of the ITS officer you want to get a Pie in the FACE... and if its a tie... they both get pied!
**(When you get to the pay screen and it says: "Help keep Zeffy free for BHHS Theatre Boosters 💜 (optional)" MAKE SURE TO MANUALLY PUT $0.00)
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!