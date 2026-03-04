BHHS Theatre Boosters

Hosted by

BHHS Theatre Boosters

About this event

ITS board presents: Shamrock Shadies

4200 Andover Rd

Bloomfield Township, MI 48302, USA

General Admission
$7

Mandatory ticket to enter event **(When you get to the pay screen and it says: "Help keep Zeffy free for BHHS Theatre Boosters 💜 (optional)" MAKE SURE TO MANUALLY PUT $0.00)**

Pie-Your-Officer: Alex Abel
Pay what you can

Optional additional payment: Pay as many times and as much as you want to fill the jar of the ITS officer you want to get a Pie in the FACE... and if its a tie... they both get pied!

**(When you get to the pay screen and it says: "Help keep Zeffy free for BHHS Theatre Boosters 💜 (optional)" MAKE SURE TO MANUALLY PUT $0.00)

Pie-Your-Officer: Alissa Abraham
Pay what you can

Optional additional payment: Pay as many times and as much as you want to fill the jar of the ITS officer you want to get a Pie in the FACE... and if its a tie... they both get pied!

**(When you get to the pay screen and it says: "Help keep Zeffy free for BHHS Theatre Boosters 💜 (optional)" MAKE SURE TO MANUALLY PUT $0.00)

Pie-Your-Officer: Carson Miller
Pay what you can

Optional additional payment: Pay as many times and as much as you want to fill the jar of the ITS officer you want to get a Pie in the FACE... and if its a tie... they both get pied!

**(When you get to the pay screen and it says: "Help keep Zeffy free for BHHS Theatre Boosters 💜 (optional)" MAKE SURE TO MANUALLY PUT $0.00)

Pie-Your-Officer: Christian Salgado
Pay what you can

Optional additional payment: Pay as many times and as much as you want to fill the jar of the ITS officer you want to get a Pie in the FACE... and if its a tie... they both get pied!

**(When you get to the pay screen and it says: "Help keep Zeffy free for BHHS Theatre Boosters 💜 (optional)" MAKE SURE TO MANUALLY PUT $0.00)

Pie-Your-Officer: Julia LaBond
Pay what you can

Optional additional payment: Pay as many times and as much as you want to fill the jar of the ITS officer you want to get a Pie in the FACE... and if its a tie... they both get pied!

**(When you get to the pay screen and it says: "Help keep Zeffy free for BHHS Theatre Boosters 💜 (optional)" MAKE SURE TO MANUALLY PUT $0.00)

Pie-Your-Officer: Klara Deinlein
Pay what you can

Optional additional payment: Pay as many times and as much as you want to fill the jar of the ITS officer you want to get a Pie in the FACE... and if its a tie... they both get pied!

**(When you get to the pay screen and it says: "Help keep Zeffy free for BHHS Theatre Boosters 💜 (optional)" MAKE SURE TO MANUALLY PUT $0.00)

Add a donation for BHHS Theatre Boosters

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!