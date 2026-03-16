Axe of Kindness

Hosted by

Axe of Kindness

About this event

☘️🤪Shamrocks & Shenanigans with Seamus Kennedy (2027)

6781 Kennedy Rd Suite 6

Warrenton, VA 20187

Large Table
$225
This is a group ticket, it includes 7 tickets

6’ x 2’ High-Top Table

Our most spacious accommodation, comfortably seating up to 7 guests.


Table arrangements will be made at the discretion of the management team. We will do our best to accommodate everyone’s needs. Thank you for your understanding and for supporting this meaningful event!

Front Row - Low Top
$180
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Front Row seating 🙌 at 4’ x 4’ Low-Top Table. Comfortably seating up to 4 guests.


Table arrangements will be made at the discretion of the management team. We will do our best to accommodate everyone’s needs. Thank you for your understanding and for supporting this meaningful event!

Medium Table
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

4’ x 2’ High-Top Table. Cozy seating for up to 5 guests.

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Table arrangements will be made at the discretion of the management team. We will do our best to accommodate everyone’s needs. Thank you for your understanding and for supporting this meaningful event!

Small Table
$120
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

32” Round High-Top Table. Cozy seating for up to 4 guests.


Table arrangements will be made at the discretion of the management team. We will do our best to accommodate everyone’s needs. Thank you for your understanding and for supporting this meaningful event!

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