☘️🤪Shamrocks & Shenanigans with Seamus Kennedy (2027)

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About this event
6’ x 2’ High-Top Table
Our most spacious accommodation, comfortably seating up to 7 guests.
Table arrangements will be made at the discretion of the management team. We will do our best to accommodate everyone’s needs. Thank you for your understanding and for supporting this meaningful event!
Front Row seating 🙌 at 4’ x 4’ Low-Top Table. Comfortably seating up to 4 guests.
Table arrangements will be made at the discretion of the management team. We will do our best to accommodate everyone’s needs. Thank you for your understanding and for supporting this meaningful event!
4’ x 2’ High-Top Table. Cozy seating for up to 5 guests.
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Table arrangements will be made at the discretion of the management team. We will do our best to accommodate everyone’s needs. Thank you for your understanding and for supporting this meaningful event!
32” Round High-Top Table. Cozy seating for up to 4 guests.
Table arrangements will be made at the discretion of the management team. We will do our best to accommodate everyone’s needs. Thank you for your understanding and for supporting this meaningful event!
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