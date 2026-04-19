Shango 2026 · Jambalaya Ambassador Work-Trade Contribution

The $200 work-trade contribution submitted with your Jambalaya Ambassador application for Shango Festival 2026 (Isokan: The Blessed Binary, June 14–21). Required with your Google Form application. Full refund within 10 business days of review period if you are not called in this cycle.





Refund policy: This contribution is fully refundable if you are not called as an Ambassador in this cycle. Refunds are processed within 10 business days of submission.