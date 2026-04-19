Shango 2026 · Jambalaya Ambassador Work-Trade Contribution

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About this event
The $200 work-trade contribution submitted with your Jambalaya Ambassador application for Shango Festival 2026 (Isokan: The Blessed Binary, June 14–21). Required with your Google Form application. Full refund within 10 business days of review period if you are not called in this cycle.
Refund policy: This contribution is fully refundable if you are not called as an Ambassador in this cycle. Refunds are processed within 10 business days of submission.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!