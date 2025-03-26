Shannon Sylvia's Online Auction

This antique ornate Burmese lacquer panel painting measures 15 X 15 inches and features intricate details that showcase the Japanese culture. The piece is a unique addition to any collection in the collectibles, cultures and ethnicities, Asian, 1900-now, Japanese, prints, paintings and posters categories. The item has been previously owned and has some signs of wear and tear, but it does not affect the overall aesthetic of the piece. The painting would make a great statement piece in any room and is sure to be a conversation starter. Ships with insurance.

This antique ornate Burmese lacquer panel painting measures 15 X 15 inches and features intricate details that showcase the Japanese culture. The piece is a unique addition to any collection in the collectibles, cultures and ethnicities, Asian, 1900-now, Japanese, prints, paintings and posters categories. The item has been previously owned and has some signs of wear and tear, but it does not affect the overall aesthetic of the piece. The painting would make a great statement piece in any room and is sure to be a conversation starter. Ships with insurance.

More details...