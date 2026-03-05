Shifting Gears

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Shifting Gears

About this event

Shanti Center Sampler Sessions - March 5, 2026

700 Dupont St

Bellingham, WA 98225, USA

Bodywork (5:00 - 5:30)
Free

Register here to reserve your spot in this massage session.

Tarot Reading (5:00 - 5:30)
Free

Register here to reserve your spot in this session.

Bodywork: (5:30 - 6:00)
Free

Register here to reserve your spot in this massage session.

Tarot Reading (5:30 - 6:00)
Free

Register here to reserve your spot in this session.

Bodywork: (6:00 - 6:30)
Free

Register here to reserve your spot in this massage session.

Tarot Reading (6:00 - 6:30)
Free

Register here to reserve your spot in this session.

Bodywork: (6:30 - 7:00)
Free

Register here to reserve your spot in this massage session.

Tarot Reading (6:30 - 7:00)
Free

Register here to reserve your spot in this session.

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