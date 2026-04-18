Shapla Bangladeshi Culture club of Greater Kansas City

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Shapla Bangladeshi Culture club of Greater Kansas City

About the memberships

Shapla KC Membership – Join Our Community

Individual Membership
$20

Valid until May 14, 2027

For anyone who wants to stay connected and support Shapla KC’s cultural and community programs.

Family Membership
$30

Valid until May 14, 2027

Ideal for families who want to participate together in events, youth programs, and community gatherings.

Student Membership
$15

Valid until May 14, 2027

For students who want to learn, volunteer, and engage with Bangladeshi culture in Kansas City.

Lifetime Membership
$300

No expiration

A one‑time commitment that shows lasting support for Shapla KC and its mission to strengthen our community.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!