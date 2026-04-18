Shapla KC Membership – Join Our Community

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until May 14, 2027
For anyone who wants to stay connected and support Shapla KC’s cultural and community programs.
Valid until May 14, 2027
Ideal for families who want to participate together in events, youth programs, and community gatherings.
Valid until May 14, 2027
For students who want to learn, volunteer, and engage with Bangladeshi culture in Kansas City.
No expiration
A one‑time commitment that shows lasting support for Shapla KC and its mission to strengthen our community.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!