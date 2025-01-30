Add a donation for Jefferson County Humane Society
Share a Little Love with the Broken Hearted
🩷MONDAY🩷
$5
Send Monday a special treat this Valentine's Day! He has been with us since December 11, 2024.
Meet Monday, a seven-month-old terrier mix with a heart full of joy. He's playful, energetic, and a tad bit goofy, always ready to turn any moment into an adventure. Despite his young age, Monday has a knack for making friends. He's not just good with other dogs, but also gets along well with cats, making him a perfect addition to any home with existing pets. His friendly and outgoing nature makes him a delight to be around. Monday's energy is contagious, and he will surely fill your home with laughter and love. This young pup is looking for a forever home where he can continue to grow and thrive. Adopt Monday, and let his boundless energy and playful spirit bring a touch of happiness to your everyday life.
Monday is neutered and up to date on all of his core vaccinations and monthly preventatives. He is also microchipped! If you are interested in this sweet boy, please stop in or give us a call at 740-314-5583!
🩷BOSTON🩷
$5
Send Boston a special treat this Valentine's Day! He has been with us since December 23, 2024.
Meet Boston, a lively 1-year-old terrier mix who's eager to make your acquaintance. His personality is as big as his heart; he's friendly, sweet, and oh-so-playful. Boston's energy is infectious, and he's always ready for a game of fetch or a fun-filled romp in the park. He's got a goofy side that's sure to make you laugh and a smart side that's quick to learn new tricks. Boston gets along well with other dogs, but he's not the best match for a home with cats. Despite his youthful energy, he also knows when it's time to settle down for a good cuddle. His love and loyalty know no bounds, and he's just waiting for the right person to share it with. Adopting Boston means gaining a loyal friend, a playful companion, and a loving family member. He's ready to start his new life journey, are you ready to start it with him?
Boston is neutered and up to date on all of his core vaccinations and monthly preventatives. He is also microchipped! If you are interested, please stop by or give us a call at 740-314-5583!
🩷HERSHEY🩷
$5
Send Hershey a special treat this Valentine's Day! She's been with us since December 26, 2024.
Meet Hershey, a 4-year-old terrier mix who's as sweet as her namesake. Hershey's friendly and playful nature is sure to bring joy to any home. She loves to play, but is equally content to cuddle up with her favorite humans. Despite being a terrier mix, Hershey gets along famously with other dogs and even cats. Her adaptability and easy-going nature make her a perfect fit for any household. Hershey's gentle, loving demeanor coupled with her playful spirit make her a delightful companion. Adopt Hershey and let her sweet, playful spirit fill your home with happiness.
Hershey is spayed and up to date on all of her core vaccinations and monthly preventatives. She is also microchipped! If you are interested, stop by or give us a call at 740-314-5583!
🩷CASH🩷
$5
Send Cash a special treat this Valentine's Day! He's been with us since December 27, 2024.
Meet Cash, a 6-year-old cattle dog mix with a heart of gold. He's the epitome of friendly, always eager to make new friends, whether they're of the two-legged or four-legged variety. Dogs and cats alike will find a loyal companion in him. He's sweet, too, with a gentle demeanor that can melt even the hardest of hearts. Cash is also playful and goofy, always ready to engage in a game or a silly antic. His cheerful spirit is infectious, spreading joy wherever he goes. Adopting Cash means not just getting a pet, but gaining a devoted friend, a joyful playmate, and a source of endless laughter. Give Cash a chance, and he will fill your home with love and happiness.
Cash is neutered and up to date on all of his core vaccinations and monthly preventatives. He is also microchipped! If you are interested, please stop by or give us a call at 740-314-5583!
🩷CHEX🩷
$5
Send Chex a special treat this Valentine's Day! He's been with us since January 2, 2025.
Meet Chex, a young, vibrant terrier mix, just 8 months old and brimming with curiosity. His personality is as charming as they come, radiating friendliness and sweetness that's sure to melt your heart. Chex is a cuddly companion who loves nothing more than to snuggle up close, offering comfort and warmth. He's also incredibly playful, always ready for a game of fetch or a fun romp in the park. His curious nature makes every day an adventure, as he loves to explore his surroundings. Chex gets along well with both cats and dogs, making him a great addition to any household. His friendly and adaptable nature means he'll fit right into your family. Adopting Chex means gaining a loyal, loving companion who will fill your days with joy and laughter. Give Chex a chance, and let him show you just how much love he has to give.
Chex is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on all of his core vaccines and monthly preventatives! If you are interested in bringing this little boy home, stop by or give us a call at 740-314-5583!
🩷WILLOW🩷
$5
Send Willow a special treat this Valentine's Day! She's been with us since January 9, 2025 and is currently in foster undergoing treatment for heartworm.
Meet Willow, an 8-year-old female Rottweiler with a heart full of love. This sweet girl enjoys the simple pleasures in life, like lounging around and soaking up all the affection she can get. Willow's calm and loving nature makes her the perfect companion for a cozy and loving home.Willow is heartworm positive and seems a little scared at the shelter. She is a old girl that is looking for a living family to enjoy the rest of her life with .
🩷PETA🩷
$5
Send Peta a special treat this Valentine's Day! He's been with us since January 11, 2025.
Meet Peta, a 2-year-old grey tabby with a heart as warm as a sunny day. This sweet soul might be a little shy at first, but once he gets to know you, he'll reveal his mellow and gentle nature. Peta is quite the conversationalist, often sharing his thoughts in soft, soothing meows. His calm demeanor makes him the perfect companion for those quiet, cozy evenings at home. But don't be fooled, Peta also has a playful side and enjoys a good game of chase-the-string. Adopting Peta means gaining a loyal friend who will fill your days with joy, laughter, and endless conversations. Give Peta a chance to show you the true meaning of unconditional love.
🩷MONOPOLY🩷
$5
Send Monopoly a special treat this Valentine's Day! He's been with us since January 14, 2025.
Meet Monopoly: The Chillest Cat Around! Monopoly is a 7-year-old cat with a carefree personality and a knack for making himself at home—literally. He came into our care after breaking into someone’s window, knocking out their air conditioner, and helping himself to their cat tree. Needless to say, he’s a confident guy who knows how to make an entrance!
Monopoly is as calm as they come. He’s great with other cats and, with his laid-back nature, could likely adjust well to dogs. He’s looking for a home where he can relax, nap, and maybe keep an eye out for some cozy new spots (don’t worry, he’s done with the breaking-and-entering phase).
If you’re looking for a cool and easygoing companion, Monopoly is ready to settle down—for real this time.
🩷TAPIOCA🩷
$5
Send Tapioca a special treat this Valentine's Day! She's been with us since January 21, 2025.
Tapioca is an adorable orange and white cat with a heart full of sweetness. Known for her gentle nature, she quickly wins over anyone she meets. Tapioca loves the company of other cats, often seen sharing peaceful moments with her feline friends. Her warm personality and playful spirit make her a joy to be around, and her soft coat and bright eyes only add to her charm. Whether she's lounging in the sun or enjoying a cozy cuddle, Tapioca is the perfect companion for any cat lover. She is also spayed and is up to date on all core vaccinations and monthly preventatives.
🩷CLETUS🩷
$5
Send Cletus a special treat this Valentine's Day! He's been with us since January 22, 2025.
Meet Cletus, our photogenic terrier! He is a snack-loving, heart-stealing, gorgeous boy with the prettiest eyes and a super fun personality! He has done well for us here but would thrive in a home environment. He enjoys playing with his toys and following it up with a cuddle session! Our boy has done well with other canine companions and wouldn't mind sharing a home with one...
Cletus is up to date on his DAPPV, BORDETELLA, and RABIES vaccines and up to date on monthly flea/heartworm preventatives. He is already neutered, microchipped, and heartworm tested negative! Come and meet this big guy before he gets scooped up! You can stop by the shelter for a meet and greet or give us a call at 740-314-5583
🩷TRISS🩷
$5
Send Triss a special treat this Valentine's Day! She's been with us since January 23, 2025.
Meet Triss, a beautiful 1-year-old tortie with a bit of a shy streak. She’s currently taking her time adjusting to new faces and experiences, so she may need a little patience as she warms up to you. Though she’s still learning to trust, once she does, you’ll see her sweet and gentle side emerge. Triss is looking for a calm, understanding home where she can feel safe and secure as she continues to come out of her shell. She is also spayed and up to date on all core vaccinations and monthly preventatives. With love and patience, she’ll make a loyal and loving companion!
🩷SAM🩷
$5
Send Sam a special treat this Valentine's Day! He's been with us since January 23, 2025.
Meet Sam, a jovial spirit who will fill your life with joy. This friendly 5-year-old terrier mix is a giant bundle of love, tipping the scales at 120 pounds. Despite his size, Sam is a gentle soul, always eager to make friends and spread happiness. His friendly nature makes him a great companion for both adults and children alike. His infectious energy and playful antics will keep you entertained, while his loyalty and love will offer comfort. Adopting Sam means gaining a forever friend, a companion who will be by your side through thick and thin. Sam's ready to fill your home with love, laughter, and lots of tail wags. Are you ready to make him part of your family?
Sam is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on all of his core vaccinations and monthly preventatives. If you are interested in this giant love bug, stop by or give us a call at 740-314-5583!
🩷LENNON🩷
$5
Send Lennon a special treat this Valentine's Day! He's been with us since January 26, 2025.
LENNON is here and waiting for a home....
He has an adventurous spirit and a heart of gold! Sometimes strangers are iffy to him but he isn't opposed to warming up after a few treats. He does well with other pets and you can bring yours down to meet him! Swimming, running, and jumping are some of his favorite activities -he is very athletic and isn't afraid to show it! If you have a busy household he may make a great addition! Treats are an easy way to his heart, and he is very motivated to learn new things! 🐶🥰
Lennon is also up to date on his DAPPV, BORDETELLA, and RABIES vaccines and up to date on flea and heartworm preventatives. He has been neutered, microchipped, and heartworm tested negative. Come and meet him today! Or give us a call at 740-314-5583 for more information. 🐾💘
🩷PIGGIE🩷
$5
Send Piggie a special treat this Valentine's Day! She's been with us since January 30, 2025.
🩷COTTON🩷
$5
Send Cotton a special treat this Valentine's Day!
🩷THUMPER🩷
$5
Send Thumper a special treat this Valentine's Day!
🩷HENRY🩷
$5
Send Henry a special treat this Valentine's Day!
🩷JJ🩷
$5
Send JJ a special treat this Valentine's Day!
🩷LOLA🩷
$5
Send Lola a special treat this Valentine's Day!
🩷NATE🩷
$5
Send Nate a special treat this Valentine's Day!
🩷OLIVIA🩷
$5
Send Olivia a special treat this Valentine's Day!
🩷SUMMER🩷
$5
Send Summer a special treat this Valentine's Day!
