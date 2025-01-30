Share a Little Love with the Broken Hearted

Send Boston a special treat this Valentine's Day! He has been with us since December 23, 2024. Meet Boston, a lively 1-year-old terrier mix who's eager to make your acquaintance. His personality is as big as his heart; he's friendly, sweet, and oh-so-playful. Boston's energy is infectious, and he's always ready for a game of fetch or a fun-filled romp in the park. He's got a goofy side that's sure to make you laugh and a smart side that's quick to learn new tricks. Boston gets along well with other dogs, but he's not the best match for a home with cats. Despite his youthful energy, he also knows when it's time to settle down for a good cuddle. His love and loyalty know no bounds, and he's just waiting for the right person to share it with. Adopting Boston means gaining a loyal friend, a playful companion, and a loving family member. He's ready to start his new life journey, are you ready to start it with him? Boston is neutered and up to date on all of his core vaccinations and monthly preventatives. He is also microchipped! If you are interested, please stop by or give us a call at 740-314-5583!

Send Boston a special treat this Valentine's Day! He has been with us since December 23, 2024. Meet Boston, a lively 1-year-old terrier mix who's eager to make your acquaintance. His personality is as big as his heart; he's friendly, sweet, and oh-so-playful. Boston's energy is infectious, and he's always ready for a game of fetch or a fun-filled romp in the park. He's got a goofy side that's sure to make you laugh and a smart side that's quick to learn new tricks. Boston gets along well with other dogs, but he's not the best match for a home with cats. Despite his youthful energy, he also knows when it's time to settle down for a good cuddle. His love and loyalty know no bounds, and he's just waiting for the right person to share it with. Adopting Boston means gaining a loyal friend, a playful companion, and a loving family member. He's ready to start his new life journey, are you ready to start it with him? Boston is neutered and up to date on all of his core vaccinations and monthly preventatives. He is also microchipped! If you are interested, please stop by or give us a call at 740-314-5583!

More details...