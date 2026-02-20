Safe Haven Farms Inc

Hosted by

Safe Haven Farms Inc

About this event

Share the Love 2026 Reservations, Raffles, & Sponsorships

Stone Creek Dinning Company 9856 Montgomery Rd Suite 100

Montgomery, OH 45242, USA

General Admission
$135

Single Dinner Ticket

Raffle tickets - 3 pack
$25

purchase tickets and select between raffle items A, B, C, or D. Indicate preferences in the comments.

Raffle tickets - 8 pack
$50

purchase tickets and select between raffle items A, B, C, or D. Indicate preferences in the comments.

Raffle tickets - 20 pack
$100

purchase tickets and select between raffle items A, B, C, or D. Indicate preferences in the comments.

Entree Sponsor
$2,500

includes 8 dinner tickets, social media posts, and listing in event program

Dessert Sponsor
$1,800

includes 6 dinner tickets, social media posts, and listing in event program

Cocktail Sponsor
$1,200

includes 4 dinner tickets, social media posts, and listing in event program

Raffle Sponsor
$600

includes 2 dinner tickets, social media posts, and listing in event program

Sweetheart Sponsor
$250

includes listing in event program and social media post

Add a donation for Safe Haven Farms Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!