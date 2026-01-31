Jefferson Academy Coal Creek Canyon PTO

Hosted by

Jefferson Academy Coal Creek Canyon PTO

About this event

Share the Love: Valentine’s Dance Volunteer & Snack Sign-Up

11719 Ranch Elsie Rd

Golden, CO 80403, USA

Snack Donations: Fruits
Free

Donations of fruits. Ideas below:

  • Fruit trays with peanut butter dip, cream cheese dip, yogurt dip
  • Fruit kabobs
  • Squeezable fruit pouches
  • Smoothies

Cold Items: If you are bringing perishables before 5:00 PM, please email us at [email protected] so we can coordinate fridge space.


Hot Items: Please bring these in a crockpot or warming tray by 5:30 PM (30 minutes before start).


All other snacks: Please drop off at the school office by 5:30 PM at the latest.

Snack Donations: Veggies
Free

Donations of veggies. Ideas below:

  • Veggie trays with hummus dip, ranch dip, tzatziki sauce, or other dips
  • Salads with dressings
  • Roasted veggies

Cold Items: If you are bringing perishables before 5:00 PM, please email us at [email protected] so we can coordinate fridge space.


Hot Items: Please bring these in a crockpot or warming tray by 5:30 PM (30 minutes before start).


All other snacks: Please drop off at the school office by 5:30 PM at the latest.

Snack Donations: Meat & Cheese
Free

Donations of meat & cheese trays.


Cold Items: If you are bringing perishables before 5:00 PM, please email us at [email protected] so we can coordinate fridge space.


Hot Items: Please bring these in a crockpot or warming tray by 5:30 PM (30 minutes before start).


All other snacks: Please drop off at the school office by 5:30 PM at the latest.

Snack Donations: Desserts
Free

Donations of mini desserts. This makes for easy distribution and clean-up. Ideas below:

  • cupcakes
  • cake pops
  • mini pies
  • cookies
  • brownies
  • cream pies

Cold Items: If you are bringing perishables before 5:00 PM, please email us now so we can coordinate fridge space.


Hot Items: Please bring these in a crockpot or warming tray by 5:30 PM (30 minutes before start).


All other snacks: Please drop off at the school office by 5:30 PM at the latest.

Snack Donations: Drinks
Free

Donations of individual drinks. Please bring at least 2 packs, as they are thirsty little buggers. Ideas below:

  • Honest juice boxes
  • Small water bottles 8 fl oz. (full ones get wasted more)
  • Mini Gatorade bottles 12 fl oz.
  • Mini Sodas 12 fl oz

Drinks: To make sure everything is perfectly chilled, feel free to drop off drinks as early as the day before. We will begin icing them down two hours before the dance starts!

The Prep: Set-up & Decorations Crew
Free
  • Setting up areas & putting up decorations in cafeteria and gym.
  • Set up snack & drink area in cafeteria.
  • Set-up popcorn machine in cafeteria.

🕒 Volunteer Arrival Time

  • 4:30 PM: Set-up & Decorating Crew (Let’s make it look magical!)
Fuel Station: Serving & Clean-up
Free
  • Managing snacks, drinks, & popcorn machine.
  • Clean-up trash as you go.
  • Make sure food and drinks remain in the cafeteria.
  • Make sure kiddos are not rough housing in the cafeteria (no running).

🕒 Volunteer Arrival Time

  • 5:45 PM: Chaperones & Fuel Station Volunteers (Students start arriving now!)
Sky Patrol: Chaperones
Free

Chaperoning the dance floor.

Make sure no rough housing or running in gym.

Make sure no food & drink in gym.


🕒 Volunteer Arrival Time

  • 5:45 PM: Chaperones & Station Volunteers (Students start arriving now!)
The Clean-up: Breakdown & Clean Crew
Free

Helping with event breakdown & clean-up up cafeteria & gym.


🕒 Volunteer Arrival Time

  • 7:45 PM: Clean-up Crew (The "Dream Team" that gets us home early!)
Add a donation for Jefferson Academy Coal Creek Canyon PTO

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!