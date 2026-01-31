Share the Love: Valentine’s Dance Volunteer & Snack Sign-Up

Donations of fruits. Ideas below:

Fruit trays with peanut butter dip, cream cheese dip, yogurt dip

Fruit kabobs

Squeezable fruit pouches

Smoothies

Cold Items: If you are bringing perishables before 5:00 PM, please email us at [email protected] so we can coordinate fridge space.





Hot Items: Please bring these in a crockpot or warming tray by 5:30 PM (30 minutes before start).





All other snacks: Please drop off at the school office by 5:30 PM at the latest.