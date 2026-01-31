Share the Love: Valentine’s Dance Volunteer & Snack Sign-Up

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About this event
Donations of fruits. Ideas below:
Cold Items: If you are bringing perishables before 5:00 PM, please email us at [email protected] so we can coordinate fridge space.
Hot Items: Please bring these in a crockpot or warming tray by 5:30 PM (30 minutes before start).
All other snacks: Please drop off at the school office by 5:30 PM at the latest.
Donations of veggies. Ideas below:
Cold Items: If you are bringing perishables before 5:00 PM, please email us at [email protected] so we can coordinate fridge space.
Hot Items: Please bring these in a crockpot or warming tray by 5:30 PM (30 minutes before start).
All other snacks: Please drop off at the school office by 5:30 PM at the latest.
Donations of meat & cheese trays.
Cold Items: If you are bringing perishables before 5:00 PM, please email us at [email protected] so we can coordinate fridge space.
Hot Items: Please bring these in a crockpot or warming tray by 5:30 PM (30 minutes before start).
All other snacks: Please drop off at the school office by 5:30 PM at the latest.
Donations of mini desserts. This makes for easy distribution and clean-up. Ideas below:
Cold Items: If you are bringing perishables before 5:00 PM, please email us now so we can coordinate fridge space.
Hot Items: Please bring these in a crockpot or warming tray by 5:30 PM (30 minutes before start).
All other snacks: Please drop off at the school office by 5:30 PM at the latest.
Donations of individual drinks. Please bring at least 2 packs, as they are thirsty little buggers. Ideas below:
Drinks: To make sure everything is perfectly chilled, feel free to drop off drinks as early as the day before. We will begin icing them down two hours before the dance starts!
🕒 Volunteer Arrival Time
🕒 Volunteer Arrival Time
Chaperoning the dance floor.
Make sure no rough housing or running in gym.
Make sure no food & drink in gym.
🕒 Volunteer Arrival Time
Helping with event breakdown & clean-up up cafeteria & gym.
🕒 Volunteer Arrival Time
$
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