SHARED CAPACITY Community Sponsorships

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews yearly on: January 1
Community Supporters make it possible for Shared Capacity to remain open and accessible to everyone. A $25 contribution helps offset basic materials, coordination, and communication costs that keep sessions running smoothly. This level is ideal for individuals who believe in shared learning, collective problem-solving, and the importance of creating spaces where people can show up without financial barriers. Community Supporters are recognized on the Shared Capacity website and receive quarterly updates highlighting insights and outcomes from the community.
Renews yearly on: January 1
Community Allies take an active step in supporting free, high-quality Shared Capacity sessions. Contributions at this level help support facilitation and documentation, ensuring that conversations are not only accessible but thoughtfully guided and captured. This tier is well suited for individuals and small businesses who want to visibly support equitable access to shared learning. Community Allies receive recognition in Shared Capacity digital materials and quarterly updates on community outcomes.
Renews yearly on: January 1
Community Partners help sustain the quality and consistency of Shared Capacity gatherings. A $100 sponsorship supports facilitation, materials, and the creation of welcoming spaces where nonprofits, small businesses, and community members can learn from one another. This tier is ideal for microbusinesses and community organizations committed to equity and collaboration. Community Partners receive recognition in select materials, quarterly updates, and an invitation for one representative to attend a Shared Capacity session.
Renews yearly on: January 1
Capacity Partners strengthen the systems that allow Shared Capacity to remain free and effective. Support at this level helps maintain monthly access for participants while funding trained facilitators and note-takers who ensure conversations are productive and actionable. This tier is designed for organizations and supporters invested in long-term organizational growth and shared infrastructure. Capacity Partners receive recognition at a Shared Capacity session, quarterly updates, and an invitation to participate in a facilitated listening session hosted by ChiEAC.
Renews yearly on: January 1
Sustaining Partners invest in continuity and learning over time. A $500 sponsorship helps support the ongoing monthly series, consistent documentation, and meaningful follow-up so insights gained are not lost but carried forward. This level is ideal for donors who value community-informed design and sustained engagement. Sustaining Partners receive recognition at multiple sessions, quarterly briefings on emerging community needs, and ongoing updates on Shared Capacity outcomes.
Valid for one year
Anchor Partners play a critical role in shaping the future of Shared Capacity. Support at this level helps protect free access at scale while enabling pilot ideas and tools developed directly from community input. This tier is well suited for organizations and small funders interested in long-term impact and systems change. Founding Partners receive prominent recognition across Shared Capacity materials, regular updates, and an invitation to a private annual listening and strategy conversation with ChiEAC leadership.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!