Jubilee Faith Community

Offered by

Jubilee Faith Community

About this shop

Shared Ministries T-Shirt

Shared Ministries T-shirt - Large item
Shared Ministries T-shirt - Large
$25

Shirts are available in sizes Large through 3XL. Orders will be fulfilled in batches of 10 or more, with a turnaround time of 7–14 days. All proceeds benefit the Shared Ministers Fund.

Shared Ministries T-shirt - Extra Large item
Shared Ministries T-shirt - Extra Large
$25

Shirts are available in sizes Large through 3XL. Orders will be fulfilled in batches of 10 or more, with a turnaround time of 7–14 days. All proceeds benefit the Shared Ministers Fund.

Shared Ministries T-shirt - 2XL item
Shared Ministries T-shirt - 2XL
$25

Shirts are available in sizes Large through 3XL. Orders will be fulfilled in batches of 10 or more, with a turnaround time of 7–14 days. All proceeds benefit the Shared Ministers Fund.

Shared Ministries T-shirt - 3XL item
Shared Ministries T-shirt - 3XL
$25

Shirts are available in sizes Large through 3XL. Orders will be fulfilled in batches of 10 or more, with a turnaround time of 7–14 days. All proceeds benefit the Shared Ministers Fund.

Add a donation for Jubilee Faith Community

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!