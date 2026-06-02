Sharing the Night Sky: Astronomy Night (Members Only!)

Complimentary admission for active members. Includes the astronomy presentation and stargazing experience.

A limited number of guests will be selected to participate in the 6:30 PM Night Tour. Selected participants will receive a confirmation email prior to the event. If you do not receive a Night Tour confirmation email, please plan to arrive at 7:30 PM for the astronomy presentation.

Stargazing will follow from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM.