Hosted by

The Water Conservation Garden Authority

About this event

Sharing the Night Sky: Astronomy Night (Members Only!)

12122 Cuyamaca College Dr W

El Cajon, CA 92019, USA

Water Conservation Garden Member
Free

Complimentary admission for active members. Includes the astronomy presentation and stargazing experience.

A limited number of guests will be selected to participate in the 6:30 PM Night Tour. Selected participants will receive a confirmation email prior to the event. If you do not receive a Night Tour confirmation email, please plan to arrive at 7:30 PM for the astronomy presentation.

Stargazing will follow from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM.

Heritage of the Americas Museum Member
Free

Complimentary admission for active members. Includes the astronomy presentation and stargazing experience.

A limited number of guests will be selected to participate in the 6:30 PM Night Tour. Selected participants will receive a confirmation email prior to the event. If you do not receive a Night Tour confirmation email, please plan to arrive at 7:30 PM for the astronomy presentation.

Stargazing will follow from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM.

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