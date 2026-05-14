Zen4Blue

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Zen4Blue

About this event

Shark Week in Belize!!

Reef Conservation International - Belize

General Admission - Certified Scuba Diver
$1,698

10 left!

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

General Admission - Snorkel Adventurer
$1,698

10 left!

Enjoy select program activities suitable for snorkel adventurers - Does NOT include dive activities or boat trips. Shore activities only!

Open Water Scuba Certification Add-On
$295

10 left!

What a fun destination to get your Open Water Scuba Certification! Restrictions Apply!! Talk to a member of our team prior to purchase.

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