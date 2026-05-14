Shark Week in Belize!!

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Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
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Enjoy select program activities suitable for snorkel adventurers - Does NOT include dive activities or boat trips. Shore activities only!
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What a fun destination to get your Open Water Scuba Certification! Restrictions Apply!! Talk to a member of our team prior to purchase.
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