Sharon Love Community Outreach's Silent Auction

**Bo Jackson Autographed & Framed Memorabilia Photo with Inspirational Quote**
Own a piece of sports history with this stunning framed memorabilia featuring a signed Bo Jackson photo, an engraved autograph plate, and an inspiring quote from the legendary two-sport athlete. This professionally matted and framed collector’s item showcases Jackson’s dominance in both baseball and football, making it a must-have for any sports fan.
Perfect for display in an office, game room, or man cave, this rare item is a tribute to one of the greatest athletes of all time. Don’t miss your chance to take home this iconic piece!
**Silent Auction Item – Bid Now for Your Chance to Win!**
The Nolan Express
$175
Starting bid
Signed Nolan Ryan Memorabilia – Framed Photos & Autographed Plate
Own a piece of baseball history with this stunning framed collection honoring the legendary Nolan Ryan! This exclusive memorabilia set features high-quality, framed photographs capturing some of the most iconic moments from Ryan’s record-breaking career—including his 7 no-hitters, 5,714 strikeouts, and fiery presence on the mound.
Complementing these action-packed images is an autographed nameplate, personally signed by the Hall of Famer himself. Beautifully framed and ready for display, this one-of-a-kind collector’s item is a must-have for any baseball enthusiast or die-hard Nolan Ryan fan.
Don’t miss your chance to take home a tribute to one of the greatest pitchers of all time!
CJ Stroud- Houston Texans
$175
Starting bid
CJ Stroud Autographed Memorabilia –Framed Photo & Signed Nameplate
This exclusive silent auction item is a must-have for any football fan! Featuring a professionally framed and matted action shot of star quarterback CJ Stroud, this collectible also includes an authentic autographed nameplate, making it a true standout piece. Whether you're a devoted fan or a sports memorabilia collector, this one-of-a-kind item is the perfect addition to your collection.
Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of football history!
Michael Jordan
$195
Starting bid
Ultimate Michael Jordan Collector’s Showcase
This exclusive display is a must-have for any basketball fan and collector! This one-of-a-kind framed memorabilia set includes:
- Signed Michael Jordan Photo – A stunning, professionally framed photograph autographed by the legendary six-time NBA champion himself.
- Original Air Jordan Sneakers Showcase – A beautifully presented collection of iconic Air Jordan sneakers, celebrating the legacy of the greatest player of all time.
- Authentic Piece of Chicago Bulls Floor– Own a piece of history with an actual section of the court from Chicago Stadium, where Jordan made magic happen.
Autographed Collector’s Plate – A rare, signed collector’s plate featuring Jordan in his prime, adding a unique touch to this incredible collection.
This extraordinary showcase is the perfect tribute to the GOAT, making it a prized addition to any sports collection. Don't miss your chance to own this piece of basketball history!
Tiger and Jordan Golfing
$160
Starting bid
Michael Jordan & Tiger Woods Signed Memorabilia – Framed Golf Photo & Autographed Plate
Own a rare piece of sports history with this stunning framed memorabilia featuring basketball legend Michael Jordan and golf icon Tiger Woods on the course together. This unique display includes a high-quality photograph of two of the greatest athletes of all time enjoying a round of golf, accompanied by an authentic autographed plate signed by both superstars.
Expertly framed and matted, this collector’s item is perfect for any sports enthusiast, golf lover, or memorabilia collector. Whether you’re a fan of Jordan’s championship dominance or Woods’ record-breaking career, this exclusive piece is a timeless tribute to two of the most influential figures in sports.
Don’t miss your chance to own this one-of-a-kind treasure at our online auction.
Stan Lee’s Marvel Art
$175
Starting bid
Stan Lee Signed Marvel Comics Memorabilia – Framed Collectible
Own a piece of comic book history with this stunning framed Marvel Comics memorabilia, featuring an authentic autographed plate by the legendary Stan Lee, the visionary behind Spider-Man, the Avengers, X-Men, and so many more iconic superheroes.
This collectible display includes a high-quality Marvel Comics photo, beautifully framed alongside Stan Lee’s signature, making it a must-have for any Marvel fan or collector. Whether you’re a lifelong comic book enthusiast or a pop culture aficionado, this one-of-a-kind piece is a tribute to the creative genius who shaped the Marvel Universe.
Don’t miss your chance to take home this extraordinary item and own a piece of Marvel history!
Astros World Series Champs
$175
Starting bid
Houston Astros World Series Champions Signed Memorabilia
Own a piece of Astros history with this stunning framed collectible featuring two of Houston’s most celebrated World Series MVPs—George Springer (2017) and Jeremy Peña (2022). This beautifully designed display includes a high-quality photo capturing the excitement of their championship moments, alongside a professionally autographed nameplate signed by both stars.
Elegantly framed and ready to showcase, this limited-edition piece is a must-have for any Astros fan, commemorating the franchise’s championship triumphs and the MVP performances that helped secure them. Perfect for collectors, sports enthusiasts, or as the centerpiece of your memorabilia collection.
Whitney Houston “The Voice”
$175
Starting bid
This exclusive memorabilia set features a framed, autographed photo of Whitney Houston, widely celebrated as “The Voice, alongside a signed collector’s plate honoring her incredible legacy. The professionally framed display showcases Whitney in her iconic elegance, with her signature adding a personal touch to this rare collectible. A must-have for fans and collectors alike, this timeless piece pays tribute to one of the greatest vocalists of all time, capturing the essence of her legendary career.
Dallas Cowboys Triple Threat
$175
Starting bid
Own a piece of Dallas Cowboys history with this stunning framed memorabilia photo featuring the electrifying Triple Threat—Micah Parsons, Dak Prescott, and CeeDee Lamb. This professionally framed collectible showcases an action-packed image of three of the Cowboys’ biggest stars, each bringing their talent, leadership, and game-changing plays to the field.
Adding to its exclusivity, this display includes an autographed nameplate personally signed by the players, making it a must-have for any die-hard Cowboys fan or sports memorabilia collector. Whether displayed in a man cave, office, or sports room, this framed piece is a bold tribute to the heart and soul of America’s Team.
A true collector’s item—don’t miss your chance to celebrate the future of the Cowboys with this rare and iconic piece!
Alperen Şengün
$150
Starting bid
This exclusive framed autographed photo features Houston Rockets rising star Alperen Şengün. A centerpiece for any basketball fan, the professionally matted and framed display showcases a high-quality shot of Şengün in his Rockets uniform, hand-signed in bold ink. Whether you're a die-hard Rockets supporter or a collector of NBA memorabilia, this signed piece is a must-have tribute to one of the league’s most promising young talents.
Dillon Brooks
$150
Starting bid
This is a professionally framed and autographed photo of Houston Rockets' defensive standout, Dillon Brooks. His bold, authenticated autograph is prominently displayed, making this a must-have piece for any Rockets fan or basketball collector. The photo is elegantly framed with a sleek black border and protective glass, ensuring longevity and preservation. Whether displayed in a man cave, office, or sports memorabilia collection, this signed piece is a tribute to Brooks' impact on the game and his tenure with the Rockets.
Michael Kors Sheila Medium backpack
$175
Starting bid
Elevate your style with the Michael Kors Sheila Medium Backpack, a perfect blend of fashion and functionality. Crafted from high-quality materials, this chic and versatile backpack features a sleek design with gold-tone hardware and the signature Michael Kors logo. The spacious interior includes multiple compartments to keep your essentials organized, while the adjustable shoulder straps provide comfort for all-day wear. Whether you're on the go or adding a polished touch to your everyday look, this stylish backpack is a must-have accessory. Bid now to make it yours!
Authentic flavors of Tuscany
$2,015
Starting bid
A feast for the senses in the gourmet destination of Cortana, Italy (Europe) for seven days and six nights in a one bedroom apartment for two, including a Tuscan wine tasting and a cooking show with dinner and wine (land only
Your trip for two includes:
-Seven days/six nights accommodation in a one bedroom apartment
-Tasting of renowned Tuscan wine
-Cooking show with dinner and wine
-One mid week maid service
-Free concierge reservation service
Terms and conditions:
Travel package is nonrefundable and subject to availability. Certificates/gift cards cannot be replaced. Passports required for travel outside the US. If the wine experience is not available, it may be substituted with an equal or similar. Limited availability during June and September. Travel is valid for 18 months from the date of issue. A minimum 90 day advance reservation is required. Cancellation policy: cancellation prior to arrival may be subject to forfeiture of reservation and funds.
Petite Retreat Spa Package
$175
Starting bid
Indulge in the ultimate relaxation with **“The Perfect Escape” Spa Package**. This rejuvenating experience includes a 1-hour Ultimate Massage, a 15-minute Skin Refresher Facial, and a 15-minute Foot Exfoliation with Reflexology. Designed to soothe and refresh, this luxurious spa package offers the perfect balance of pampering and relaxation. Treat yourself or someone special to a blissful spa day, complete with massage, skincare, and reflexology treatments. Bid now for the ultimate escape from everyday stress!
