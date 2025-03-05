Sharon Love Community Outreach's Silent Auction

A feast for the senses in the gourmet destination of Cortana, Italy (Europe) for seven days and six nights in a one bedroom apartment for two, including a Tuscan wine tasting and a cooking show with dinner and wine (land only Your trip for two includes: -Seven days/six nights accommodation in a one bedroom apartment -Tasting of renowned Tuscan wine -Cooking show with dinner and wine -One mid week maid service -Free concierge reservation service Terms and conditions: Travel package is nonrefundable and subject to availability. Certificates/gift cards cannot be replaced. Passports required for travel outside the US. If the wine experience is not available, it may be substituted with an equal or similar. Limited availability during June and September. Travel is valid for 18 months from the date of issue. A minimum 90 day advance reservation is required. Cancellation policy: cancellation prior to arrival may be subject to forfeiture of reservation and funds.

A feast for the senses in the gourmet destination of Cortana, Italy (Europe) for seven days and six nights in a one bedroom apartment for two, including a Tuscan wine tasting and a cooking show with dinner and wine (land only Your trip for two includes: -Seven days/six nights accommodation in a one bedroom apartment -Tasting of renowned Tuscan wine -Cooking show with dinner and wine -One mid week maid service -Free concierge reservation service Terms and conditions: Travel package is nonrefundable and subject to availability. Certificates/gift cards cannot be replaced. Passports required for travel outside the US. If the wine experience is not available, it may be substituted with an equal or similar. Limited availability during June and September. Travel is valid for 18 months from the date of issue. A minimum 90 day advance reservation is required. Cancellation policy: cancellation prior to arrival may be subject to forfeiture of reservation and funds.

More details...