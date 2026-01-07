Sharon Love Community Outreach's Silent Auction

From the sunny shores of St. Lucia and Mexico to misty mountains of Tennessee, take your pick of Surf or Turf:

Your choice of St. Lucia, Tulum or Great Smoky Mountains -@ guests for 3-4 Nights.

St. Lucia - A selection of classic island villas with

private pool and ocean vistas | Housekeeping and

cook service included

• Tulum - Luxurious jungle penthouse for 2 guests

minutes from the beach | Private terrace with

shaded lounging and plunge pool

• Great Smoky Mountains - Glamping-style tent

with a private deck | On-site dining, daily morning

yoga, nightly campfires, and complimentary

s'mores.



