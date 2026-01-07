Sharon Love Community Outreach
Sharon Love Community Outreach has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Hosted by

Sharon Love Community Outreach

About this event

Sales closed

Sharon Love Community Outreach's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

21402 Merchants Way, Katy, TX 77449, USA

Tuskeegee Airmen item
Tuskeegee Airmen
$175

Starting bid

Custom-framed tribute to the heroic "Red Tails," the first African American military aviators. Features historical photos and a plaque detailing their 15,000+ missions.

Clue: Murder at the Winery Edition item
Clue: Murder at the Winery Edition item
Clue: Murder at the Winery Edition item
Clue: Murder at the Winery Edition
$85

Starting bid

Take classic Clue to a new level with our grown-up edition! This version weaves in a delightful winery theme, including a bottle of exquisite ManosCab. Uncover the mystery at your next game night, while savoring our quality Cabernet.

Mike Tyson item
Mike Tyson
$175

Starting bid

Action shot of Tyson in the ring. Includes a signature cut and his famous quote: "Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth."

Ceedee Lamb Collage item
Ceedee Lamb Collage
$175

Starting bid

A must-have for Dallas fans! Features an action photo of the star Wide Receiver in a sleek, modern frame with a signature cut.

Houston Texans Collage item
Houston Texans Collage
$175

Starting bid

Incredible 3D laser-cut display featuring the Texans logo and a pop-out stadium model. Includes 8 photos of team legends since 2002.

Kobe Bryant "Mamba" item
Kobe Bryant "Mamba"
$175

Starting bid

Honors Kobe’s legendary final game. Features a signature cut, career highlights, and photos of the Mamba in his iconic #24 jersey.

Houston Astros Collage item
Houston Astros Collage
$175

Starting bid

A stunning 3D shadowbox featuring a layered Astros logo and Minute Maid Park. Includes a photo timeline of the team’s history since 1962.

Taylor Swift item
Taylor Swift
$175

Starting bid

Beautifully framed display featuring "The Life of a Songbird" artwork and a gold-colored record. Includes a signature cut with her iconic heart sketch.

Greek Island Dreaming item
Greek Island Dreaming item
Greek Island Dreaming item
Greek Island Dreaming
$2,000

Starting bid

Realize the Greek island getaway of your dreams, including

◆A stay in a beautiful boutique hotel on the famed Cyclades islands for 2 guests over 5 nights 

◆Access to wellness and leisure facilities unique to each 

hotel, from outdoor pools and hot tubs to fitness centers, rooftop terraces, poolside bars, and more 

◆ The alluring waters of the Aegean Sea and beautiful 

beaches a short drive away 


Beyonce item
Beyonce
$175

Starting bid

Elegant, sophisticated tribute to the Houston native and global icon. Features a high-fashion portrait and a signature cut.

Michael Jordan Collage item
Michael Jordan Collage
$195

Starting bid

Features the legendary "I Succeed" quote and an action shot of Jordan. Includes a signature cut and the iconic Chicago Bulls logo.

Tiger Woods Masters Collage item
Tiger Woods Masters Collage
$195

Starting bid

Celebrates Tiger’s 5-time Masters wins. Features his iconic "Sunday Red" victory pose, signature cut, and replica tournament badges.

Smoky Mountains Serenity item
Smoky Mountains Serenity item
Smoky Mountains Serenity item
Smoky Mountains Serenity
$2,500

Starting bid

Seek serenity in the Great Smoky Mountains, including: 

♦ A breathtaking alpine lodge in the heart of the Great Smoky 

Mountains, NC for 6 guests over 4 nights 

♦ An impressive wrap-around deck, alfresco dining, and gas fireplace amidst rustic chic interiors 

♦ Hiking and fishing on your doorstep, and downtown Sylva just five minutes away 

♦ Premium Guest Services for trip planning 


Six Triple Eight item
Six Triple Eight
$175

Starting bid

A museum-quality tribute to the only all-Black, all-female battalion sent overseas during WWII. Features historic photos and a plaque detailing their incredible feat of clearing a massive multi-year mail backlog in record time.

Surf & Turf item
Surf & Turf item
Surf & Turf item
Surf & Turf
$3,250

Starting bid

From the sunny shores of St. Lucia and Mexico to misty mountains of Tennessee, take your pick of Surf or Turf

Your choice of St. Lucia, Tulum or Great Smoky Mountains -@ guests for 3-4 Nights.

St. Lucia - A selection of classic island villas with 

private pool and ocean vistas | Housekeeping and 

cook service included 

• Tulum - Luxurious jungle penthouse for 2 guests 

minutes from the beach | Private terrace with 

shaded lounging and plunge pool 

Great Smoky Mountains - Glamping-style tent 

with a private deck | On-site dining, daily morning 

yoga, nightly campfires, and complimentary 

s'mores. 


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!