Sharon Love Community Outreach's Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Custom-framed tribute to the heroic "Red Tails," the first African American military aviators. Features historical photos and a plaque detailing their 15,000+ missions.
Starting bid
Take classic Clue to a new level with our grown-up edition! This version weaves in a delightful winery theme, including a bottle of exquisite ManosCab. Uncover the mystery at your next game night, while savoring our quality Cabernet.
Starting bid
Action shot of Tyson in the ring. Includes a signature cut and his famous quote: "Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth."
Starting bid
A must-have for Dallas fans! Features an action photo of the star Wide Receiver in a sleek, modern frame with a signature cut.
Starting bid
Incredible 3D laser-cut display featuring the Texans logo and a pop-out stadium model. Includes 8 photos of team legends since 2002.
Starting bid
Honors Kobe’s legendary final game. Features a signature cut, career highlights, and photos of the Mamba in his iconic #24 jersey.
Starting bid
A stunning 3D shadowbox featuring a layered Astros logo and Minute Maid Park. Includes a photo timeline of the team’s history since 1962.
Starting bid
Beautifully framed display featuring "The Life of a Songbird" artwork and a gold-colored record. Includes a signature cut with her iconic heart sketch.
Starting bid
Realize the Greek island getaway of your dreams, including:
◆A stay in a beautiful boutique hotel on the famed Cyclades islands for 2 guests over 5 nights
◆Access to wellness and leisure facilities unique to each
hotel, from outdoor pools and hot tubs to fitness centers, rooftop terraces, poolside bars, and more
◆ The alluring waters of the Aegean Sea and beautiful
beaches a short drive away
Starting bid
Elegant, sophisticated tribute to the Houston native and global icon. Features a high-fashion portrait and a signature cut.
Starting bid
Features the legendary "I Succeed" quote and an action shot of Jordan. Includes a signature cut and the iconic Chicago Bulls logo.
Starting bid
Celebrates Tiger’s 5-time Masters wins. Features his iconic "Sunday Red" victory pose, signature cut, and replica tournament badges.
Starting bid
Seek serenity in the Great Smoky Mountains, including:
♦ A breathtaking alpine lodge in the heart of the Great Smoky
Mountains, NC for 6 guests over 4 nights
♦ An impressive wrap-around deck, alfresco dining, and gas fireplace amidst rustic chic interiors
♦ Hiking and fishing on your doorstep, and downtown Sylva just five minutes away
♦ Premium Guest Services for trip planning
Starting bid
A museum-quality tribute to the only all-Black, all-female battalion sent overseas during WWII. Features historic photos and a plaque detailing their incredible feat of clearing a massive multi-year mail backlog in record time.
Starting bid
From the sunny shores of St. Lucia and Mexico to misty mountains of Tennessee, take your pick of Surf or Turf:
Your choice of St. Lucia, Tulum or Great Smoky Mountains -@ guests for 3-4 Nights.
St. Lucia - A selection of classic island villas with
private pool and ocean vistas | Housekeeping and
cook service included
• Tulum - Luxurious jungle penthouse for 2 guests
minutes from the beach | Private terrace with
shaded lounging and plunge pool
• Great Smoky Mountains - Glamping-style tent
with a private deck | On-site dining, daily morning
yoga, nightly campfires, and complimentary
s'mores.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!