SHARP Showcase Program Signups- 9/8-9/12/25

Headcount needed for kids over age 3
We will craft, play a game, & explore the exceptional creatures that call this busy country home
Messy Art is an opportunity to create without worrying about mess! Wear clothes that can get dirty.
We will create fall wreaths that can be displayed with pride on your door. Siblings can work on a wreath together if desired.
Kids Colony is an awesome playground, a new splash pad, and a skateboard park.
We will have multiple stations to explore different aspects of science! Students will enjoy checking out multiple tables with experiments and one with a take home craft. There will not be a strict time table, families may do each table at their own speed. Kids under 5 will need parent assistance. Feel free to bring snacks or drinks but please refrain from peanut products.
Come checkout what our co-op is all about then enjoy unlimited free play at KidMania Plano! In this class, students will learn what makes a robot then make a bristlebot to take home.
SWA will get your child into nature and learning along the way. This class we will learn about trail markers then complete a trail detective activity. After, we will explore the preserve and creek. Bring water, a towel, shoes and clothing appropriate for getting wet, and a folding chair.
