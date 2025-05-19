South Hampton Roads Pan Hellenic Council
SHARPC Annual Cookout
100 Elementary Dr
Norfolk, VA 23551, USA
Cookout Ticket - Adult and children 5 yrs and older
$25
add
Cookout Ticket - Children 4 yrs and younger
free
Please select if you have children 4 years of age or younger that will be attending.
Please select if you have children 4 years of age or younger that will be attending.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Vendor Donation
$100
For vendors that the SHARPC Chair has approved.
For vendors that the SHARPC Chair has approved.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout