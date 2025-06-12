Sharyland Pioneer High School Color Guard - 2nd Payment
PCG 2nd Payment (New Members)
$169
No expiration
New Members:
Welcome to the Sharyland Pioneer High School Color Guard family! This second payment covers your membership, uniforms, and supplies to get you ready for an incredible season with the Diamondbacks.
New Members:
Welcome to the Sharyland Pioneer High School Color Guard family! This second payment covers your membership, uniforms, and supplies to get you ready for an incredible season with the Diamondbacks.
PCG 2nd Payment (Returning Members)
$124
No expiration
Returning Members:
Welcome back to another amazing year with the Color Guard! This second payment covers your membership, uniforms, and supplies for another fantastic season with the Diamondbacks.
Returning Members:
Welcome back to another amazing year with the Color Guard! This second payment covers your membership, uniforms, and supplies for another fantastic season with the Diamondbacks.
Add a donation for Sharyland Pioneer High School Band Boosters
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!