Shattering Medical Debt Clay Shoot Tournament

2687 Man Cal Rd

Triple J Wing & Clay, Brillion, WI 54110, USA

Individual Shooter
$175

Includes light breakfast, shooting games, shotgun shells, kit bag, lunch, door prizes and awards program.

Team of 4
$700

Includes light breakfast, shooting games, shotgun shells, kit bag, lunch, door prizes and awards program.

Awards Sponsor
$200

As the Awards Sponsor your company receives the following benefits: Sponsor Board Recognition, Table Signage with your company logo and logo recognition alongside awards.

Station Sponsor
$250

As the Station Sponsor your company receives the following benefits: Sponsor Board Recognition, Station Signage with your company logo and opportunity to set up and interact with participants.

Let 'Em Fly Sponsor
$750

As the Let 'Em Fly Sponsor your company receives the following benefits: Logo on website event page, Social Media mention, Sponsor Board Recognition, Station Signage with your logo and opportunity to set up and interact with participants.

Break 'Em Sponsor
$1,500

As the Break 'Em Sponsor your company receives the following benefits: ONE free team, Logo on Event Banner, Logo on website event page, Logo on Poster, Social Media mention, Sponsor Board Recognition, Station Signage with your company logo and opportunity to set up and interact with participants.

Title Sponsor
$3,000

As the Title Sponsor your company receives the following benefits: TWO free teams, Logo on Event Banner, Logo on website event page, Logo on Poster, Awards presentation & Speaking Opportunity, Social Media mention, Sponsor Board Recognition, Station Signage with your company logo and opportunity to set up and interact with participants.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing