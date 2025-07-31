Shattering Medical Debt Clay Shoot Tournament

Triple J Wing & Clay, Brillion, WI 54110, USA
Includes light breakfast, shooting games, shotgun shells, kit bag, lunch, door prizes and awards program.
As the Awards Sponsor your company receives the following benefits: Sponsor Board Recognition, Table Signage with your company logo and logo recognition alongside awards.
As the Station Sponsor your company receives the following benefits: Sponsor Board Recognition, Station Signage with your company logo and opportunity to set up and interact with participants.
As the Let 'Em Fly Sponsor your company receives the following benefits: Logo on website event page, Social Media mention, Sponsor Board Recognition, Station Signage with your logo and opportunity to set up and interact with participants.
As the Break 'Em Sponsor your company receives the following benefits: ONE free team, Logo on Event Banner, Logo on website event page, Logo on Poster, Social Media mention, Sponsor Board Recognition, Station Signage with your company logo and opportunity to set up and interact with participants.
As the Title Sponsor your company receives the following benefits: TWO free teams, Logo on Event Banner, Logo on website event page, Logo on Poster, Awards presentation & Speaking Opportunity, Social Media mention, Sponsor Board Recognition, Station Signage with your company logo and opportunity to set up and interact with participants.
