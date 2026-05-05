Chabad Young Professionals DoBo
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Chabad Young Professionals DoBo

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Chabad Young Professionals DoBo

About this event

Sales closed

Shavuos Soiree

490 E Palmetto Park Rd

Boca Raton, FL 33432, USA

Add a donation for Chabad Young Professionals DoBo

$

General Admission (AGES 22-38)
$20

%50 OFF for Chai Club. Join by visiting: CYPDOBO.COM/ChaiClub

Couple's Ticket (AGES 22-38)
$36
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

%50 OFF for Chai Club. Join by visiting: CYPDOBO.COM/ChaiClub

Help Sponsor!
$100

Birthday? Promotion? Special occasion? Our events are generously subsidized to ensure affordability. Join forces with CYP and be a part of our mission to build a thriving young community!
(2 ticket included)

Help Sponsor!
$250

Birthday? Promotion? Special occasion? Our events are generously subsidized to ensure affordability. Join forces with CYP and be a part of our mission to build a thriving young community!
(3 ticket included)

Full Sponsorship
$1,500

Birthday? Promotion? Special occasion? Our events are generously subsidized to ensure affordability. Join forces with CYP and be a part of our mission to build a thriving young community!
(5 ticket included)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!