She Academy Inc

Offered by

She Academy Inc

About this shop

She Academy Merchandise

Boss Babe Journal 💕 item
Boss Babe Journal 💕
$10

This journal is perfect for affirmations, goals, and everyday thoughts. 💗

Boss Babe Stanley 💗 item
Boss Babe Stanley 💗
$15

Stay hydrated while showing your support. The Boss Babe Stanley represents encouragement, confidence, and community.

Boss Babe Blanket 💕 item
Boss Babe Blanket 💕
$25

Cozy, bold, and empowering. The Boss Babe blanket features She Academy’s core values and celebrates confidence, leadership, and sisterhood.

Boss Babe Tee💕 item
Boss Babe Tee💕
$30

A reminder that hard work pays off. The Boss Babe Tee celebrates confidence, effort, and ambition. Perfect for Boss Babes who walk the talk.

Boss Babe Hat 💕 item
Boss Babe Hat 💕
$30

“Boss Mindset”, a daily reminder that real leaders think big, act boldly, and show up for themselves and others.

Add a donation for She Academy Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!