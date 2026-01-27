PWYC Food Truck Fundraiser

About this event
Soft, cinnamony goodness topped with cream cheese frosting.
Soft, cinnamony goodness topped with cream cheese frosting.
Can be sliced into 10 servings.
Can be sliced into 10 servings.
Soft sandwich bread. Made with organic wheat, milk, and honey. Made with ingredients that will nourish your body :). 10-12 slices depending on the thickness of your slices.
Soft, hearty sandwich bread. Made with whole wheat, sweet potato, and honey. Made with ingredients that will nourish your body :). 10-12 slices depending on the thickness of your slices.
A reminder to Be KIND! :). Join us in spreading the message of kindness in your community. Decorate your water bottles, laptops, and more with our cute BE KIND! elephant sticker.
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