There's More Soup Kitchens Corporation

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There's More Soup Kitchens Corporation

About this event

PWYC Food Truck Fundraiser

Newnan

GA, USA

Sourdough Cinnamon Rolls- Single item
Sourdough Cinnamon Rolls- Single
$6

Soft, cinnamony goodness topped with cream cheese frosting.

Sourdough Cinnamon Rolls- 4 pack item
Sourdough Cinnamon Rolls- 4 pack
$22

Soft, cinnamony goodness topped with cream cheese frosting.

Lemon Raspberry Loaf Cake- Single item
Lemon Raspberry Loaf Cake- Single
$5
Lemon Raspberry Loaf Cake item
Lemon Raspberry Loaf Cake
$40

Can be sliced into 10 servings.

Chocolate Chip Loaf Cake- Single item
Chocolate Chip Loaf Cake- Single
$6
Chocolate Chip Loaf Cake item
Chocolate Chip Loaf Cake
$45

Can be sliced into 10 servings.

Sourdough Sandwich Bread item
Sourdough Sandwich Bread
$15

Soft sandwich bread. Made with organic wheat, milk, and honey. Made with ingredients that will nourish your body :). 10-12 slices depending on the thickness of your slices.

Sourdough Honey Wheat Loaf item
Sourdough Honey Wheat Loaf
$15

Soft, hearty sandwich bread. Made with whole wheat, sweet potato, and honey. Made with ingredients that will nourish your body :). 10-12 slices depending on the thickness of your slices.

BE KIND Stickers! item
BE KIND Stickers!
Pay what you can

A reminder to Be KIND! :). Join us in spreading the message of kindness in your community. Decorate your water bottles, laptops, and more with our cute BE KIND! elephant sticker.

Add a donation for There's More Soup Kitchens Corporation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!